'So much joy': Funding boost for new motorcycle experience charity

Published: 11:10 AM October 5, 2021

The 'Wish List Bikers' relaunch their service after a £1,020 cheque was symbolically handed over from the National Lottery Community Fund in the presence of Waveney MP Peter Aldous. - Credit: Mick Howes

A group that offers a motorcycle experience to sick and disabled adults and children has received a financial boost.

After its start-up was interrupted by Covid restrictions, the local charity 'Wish List Bikers' has relaunched their service.

Former Lowestoft doctor Keith Lightfoot, together with a group of other keen bikers, set up Wish List Bikers in 2019 and in the first year 42 rides were carried out before being impacted by the pandemic lockdowns.

At a ceremony last week, they relaunched their service and have since been busy giving rides to clients including many from the Otium Centre in Oulton Village and Topcats amongst others - with each passenger riding with a carer or responsible adult.

The 'Wish List Bikers' relaunch their service after a £1,020 cheque was symbolically handed over from the National Lottery Community Fund in the presence of Waveney MP Peter Aldous. - Credit: Mick Howes

Treasurer Alex Knell said: “The charity successfully applied for funding from the National Lottery Community Fund and a £1,020 cheque was symbolically handed over in the presence of Waveney MP Peter Aldous.

You may also want to watch:

"This will keep us on the road for another year and will be used to get the charity restarted by paying insurances.”

Based near Beccles, and currently serving South Norfolk and North Suffolk, the group uses Dr Lightfoot’s German built factory-made Rewaco trike, which has been adapted to accommodate people with a variety of conditions.

Dr Lightfoot said: "The typical reaction from our clients is of a sense of excitement, being able to do something so different from anything they have experienced before and feel the wind rushing past.

"We take people for between 20 and 90 minutes at speeds they feel comfortable with.

"We go into the countryside, seaside, past relatives houses or just to visit places that have happy memories from their past.

“We have recruited some more riders who are undergoing training.

"Although we still have one bike, our wish would be to get a second."

Waveney MP Peter Aldous said: “It is a great initiative and although quite a simple idea it gives so much joy and pleasure to those that are taken for rides as passengers, and I praise the Wish List Bikers for the work they are doing.”

For more information and contact details visit www.wishlistbikers.org