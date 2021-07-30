Woman, 18, victim of possible sexual assault in Lowestoft

Published: 6:05 PM July 30, 2021

Police are appealing for information after a possible sexual assault in Lowestoft. - Credit: Suffolk Police

An 18-year-old woman has been the victim of a possible sexual assault in Lowestoft.

Police received a third party report of the incident in the town overnight at about 2am this morning (Friday, July 30).

Officers are still attempting to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident as this is still unclear.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity or has dashcam footage of strange behaviour in the area of St Margaret’s Plain between midnight and 1am this morning (Friday 30 July) should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime number 37/41519/21.