Lowestoft Journal > News

Air ambulance called to suspected cardiac arrest

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:52 PM October 6, 2021   
The East of England Ambulance Service rapid response vehicle East Anglian Air Ambulance

The East of England Ambulance Service and the rapid response vehicle from the East Anglian Air Ambulance responded. - Credit: Lowestoft South Fire Station Twi

A woman in her 60s was taken to hospital after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) responded following reports someone was having a medical emergency in Lowestoft.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust and Anglia One, from the EAAA, were called out at 1.15am on Wednesday, September 29 after a woman in her 60s suffered a cardiac arrest.

A spokesman for the EAAA said: “The critical care team from Anglia One was tasked by rapid response vehicle to Lowestoft to treat a woman in her 60s who suffered a cardiac arrest.

"Doctor Maria Kratz and critical care paramedic Rod Wells gave the patient a full assessment and provided advanced A and E level care at scene.

"She was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by land ambulance, accompanied by the HEMS crew, for further treatment."

East Anglian Air Ambulance
East of England Ambulance Service
Lowestoft News

