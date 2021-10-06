Air ambulance called to suspected cardiac arrest
- Credit: Lowestoft South Fire Station Twi
A woman in her 60s was taken to hospital after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest.
The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) responded following reports someone was having a medical emergency in Lowestoft.
Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust and Anglia One, from the EAAA, were called out at 1.15am on Wednesday, September 29 after a woman in her 60s suffered a cardiac arrest.
A spokesman for the EAAA said: “The critical care team from Anglia One was tasked by rapid response vehicle to Lowestoft to treat a woman in her 60s who suffered a cardiac arrest.
"Doctor Maria Kratz and critical care paramedic Rod Wells gave the patient a full assessment and provided advanced A and E level care at scene.
You may also want to watch:
"She was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by land ambulance, accompanied by the HEMS crew, for further treatment."
Most Read
- 1 600 tonnes of 'unflushable' waste clogs up drains and sewers
- 2 Pub welcomes pizza company offering 'awesome' food for Lowestoft
- 3 Man who threatened teen with screwdriver jailed for four years
- 4 Former police officer struck colleague on backside with coat hanger
- 5 Man in 30s airlifted to hospital after accident near Lowestoft
- 6 Gull Wing costs 'within £145m budget' as project added to risk register
- 7 Two mopeds found abandoned in Lowestoft
- 8 Firefighters rescue cat trapped in car engine bay in Lowestoft
- 9 James Paget treating 20 patients with coronavirus
- 10 Boat firm set to launch spooky Halloween harbour tours