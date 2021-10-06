Air ambulance called to suspected cardiac arrest

Published: 3:52 PM October 6, 2021

A woman in her 60s was taken to hospital after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) responded following reports someone was having a medical emergency in Lowestoft.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust and Anglia One, from the EAAA, were called out at 1.15am on Wednesday, September 29 after a woman in her 60s suffered a cardiac arrest.

A spokesman for the EAAA said: “The critical care team from Anglia One was tasked by rapid response vehicle to Lowestoft to treat a woman in her 60s who suffered a cardiac arrest.

"Doctor Maria Kratz and critical care paramedic Rod Wells gave the patient a full assessment and provided advanced A and E level care at scene.

"She was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by land ambulance, accompanied by the HEMS crew, for further treatment."