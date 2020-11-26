News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Woman airlifted to hospital after crash

Mark Boggis

Published: 5:30 PM November 26, 2020   
The East Anglian Air Ambulance responded following a single vehicle crash on the A1095 near Blythburgh, as fire crews worked alongside paramedics to free one casualty.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance responded following a single vehicle crash on the A1095 near Blythburgh, as fire crews worked alongside paramedics to free one casualty. - Credit: Lowestoft South Fire Station Twitter

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after a car crashed into a tree.

Emergency services were called out following a single vehicle crash on the A1095 at Blythburgh today (Thursday, November 26).

Police, the East of England Ambulance Service, East Anglian Air Ambulance and four fire crews responded at 12.27pm following reports that a car had crashed into a tree.

Recovery was called and the road was closed.

A police spokesman said: "A car had left the road and collided with a tree.

"The driver of the vehicle has been taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by air ambulance for treatment.

"Level of injuries are unknown at this time and police remain at the scene."

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said firefighters from Lowestoft South, Southwold, Halesworth and Wrentham fire stations "worked alongside paramedics and air ambulance staff to release one casualty.".

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "An ambulance, an ambulance officer vehicle and East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic collision on the A1095 near Blythburgh.

"One woman was transported to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further assessment and care."


