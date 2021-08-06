Woman who devoted 40 years to charity work recognised by High Sheriff

Published: 3:02 PM August 6, 2021

Drena Black (right) being presented with a long service award. - Credit: Waveney Domestic Violence and Abuse Forum

A woman who has dedicated 40 years of her life to charity work around domestic abuse has been recognised by the Suffolk High Sheriff.

Drena Black was presented with the long service award by the Suffolk High Sheriff for her invaluable work with the Waveney Domestic Violence and Abuse Forum.

The charity supports victims and their families impacted by domestic abuse in Lowestoft.

It offers a sign posting service, employs two trauma therapists and runs a variety of programmes.

The award was given by Roz Eminson while in office as Suffolk’s High Sherriff in 2020.

You may also want to watch:

Presentations for that year were unable to take place due to Covid restrictions so an evening reception was held this year.

Waveney Domestic Violence and Abuse Forum continued to work throughout the pandemic and saw a rise in the number of referrals during the lockdown period.

Ms Black said that she was thrilled to receive the award but saw herself as a representative of all the other charities that work across Suffolk.