Woman and two cats rescued from flat blaze

Updated

Published: 4:01 PM March 9, 2021 Updated: 11:45 AM March 11, 2021

The fire happened at a flat on Spexhall Way. - Credit: Mark Boggis

A woman and two cats were rescued by fire fighters after a blaze at a flat.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to a flat fire on Spexhall Way, Lowestoft, at about 2am on Tuesday.

A neighbour, who was awoken by flashing lights in the early hours, understood that it was a woman in one of the flats opposite that had received treatment at the scene.

Internal damage to the flat. - Credit: Lowestoft South Fire Station

One crew from Lowestoft North and two from Lowestoft South fire station worked with BA crews to rescue one woman and two cats from a flat.

It took about half an hour to put the fire out.

Mobilised at 01:59 with two pumps from @LowestoftSouth to flat #fire, persons reported in Spexhall Way, #Lowestoft. 1 persons rescued via 9m ladder. 2 BA, 1 hosereel in use. And two cats rescued too... @SuffolkFire @LowestoftPolice @EastEnglandAmb pic.twitter.com/4QYPT7TyV4 — North Lowestoft Fire Station (@NthLowestoft16) March 9, 2021

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service described it as a "small fire at the top of the stairs."

The East of England Ambulance Service treated a woman at the scene.

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: "I can confirm that EEAST responded to an emergency call shortly after 2am regarding an incident on Spexhall Way, Lowestoft.

"We sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the scene.

"One patient was treated on scene but was not conveyed to hospital."

Police were also at the scene and have confirmed that there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the flat fire.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Police said: "Police were contacted by fire at 2am and attended the scene in Spexhall Way, but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances."

The fire is not serious and the council confirmed the woman and two cats will not have to be moved into temporary accommodation.

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: "We have been to assess the property and there is minimal damage internally, which is mainly from the smoke.

"An electrician has also visited the property and confirmed there is no damage to the electrics and replaced a smoke detector in the hallway which was damaged in the fire.

"As a result of the property remaining safe and with very little cosmetic damage, it has not been necessary to place the tenant in alternative accommodation.

"We will be visiting the tenant this week to ensure both she and her cats are well and to check what else we can do to help."

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.