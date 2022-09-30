Giant heron mural showcases 'wonderful' wildlife on our doorstep

An internationally renowned street artist has hailed "some of the wonderful creatures" found at a popular nature reserve with the creation of a series of stunning murals.

For almost four years, wildlife-loving street artist ATM has worked with Suffolk Wildlife Trust to create eight murals on buildings across Lowestoft.

Commissioned by Suffolk Wildlife Trust, the Wild Mural Trail connecting Lowestoft town centre to SWT’s Carlton Marshes nature reserve via an eight mile circular walking route.

ATM started work on the trail in October 2018 with the aim of bringing wildlife into the town by showcasing marshland species that can be seen at the Carlton Marshes reserve.

Over the past four years, the London-based artist has created a marsh harrier, a giant barn owl, a water vole, a kingfisher, a Norfolk hawker dragonfly and an "amazing bittern" mural across the town.

And now, as he approaches completion of his eighth mural - a kittiwake mural on a wall at the entrance at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy that was generously funded by Lowestoft Rising and Lowestoft Town Council, ATM has been praised for his street artworks.

It comes after a "giant" grey heron was completed on a wall at Lowestoft library earlier this month.

The giant grey heron mural created by ATM on the wall of Lowestoft Library. - Credit: Lowestoft Library

ATM said: "The Heron on Lowestoft Library for SWT, is part of the street art trail of some of the wonderful creatures found at Carlton Marshes."

Now proudly displayed on the side of the Lowestoft Library building, it's unveiling joins all of the murals that depict species living on the Carlton Marshes nature reserve to highlight the importance of protecting local wildlife.

Jo Wilde, manager of Lowestoft Library, said: “We’re delighted to be part of this special trail and it’s yet another reason to visit the library.

"Many people don’t realise we have such a special nature reserve on our doorstep and the wonderful murals help local people to appreciate its wildlife whilst walking through the town.”

Suffolk Wildlife Trust’s Community Fundraising Manager, Michael Strand, said: “It’s great to see this giant beautiful heron in the heart of Lowestoft reminding everyone that nature is part of our everyday life.

"I can't thank Lowestoft Library, CJB Scaffolding and ATM enough.”