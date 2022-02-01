Jurassic Woods? 'Dinosaur' found by runner near Lowestoft

Dog walkers were surprised to see woodland carved into a dinosaur at Corton Woods. - Credit: Gary McDonald

Dog walkers are in for a surprise after a carved dinosaur was discovered in woodland near Lowestoft.

Gary McDonald found the creation, which resembles the prehistoric creature, while running through Corton Woods with his dog on Sunday, January 30.

His post on social media led to people liken the find to the mythical Loch Ness Monster.

Woodland that resembles a snake was also found in the same woods. - Credit: Gary McDonald

In a separate discovery in the same woods, Mr McDonald also found a felled tree which had been carved into a giant snake.

He said: "It's on the main route through the woods but I think the snake has been there for a little while.

"But I saw the dinosaur for the first time on Sunday."

