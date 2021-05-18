News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Work on vital kittiwake habitat to be carried out at harbour

Jasper King

Published: 3:45 PM May 18, 2021   
kittiwakes

A kittiwake family nesting at the Port of Lowestoft. - Credit: Andrew Easton

Vital works are underway at Lowestoft's harbour after it was discovered kittiwakes were struggling to nest at the site.

The kittiwake wall on the North Pier was built back in the 1980s to replicate cliff like conditions so that the kittiwakes can nest.

kittiwakes

Lowestoft has one of only two kittiwake colonies in Suffolk. - Credit: Andrew Easton

But the build up of new nests at the site mean the birds can no longer nest.

The Associated British Ports (ABP) will be removing abandoned nests and installing safe wire mesh protection above the wall ledges to protect the kittiwakes from gull predation.

kittiwakes

Kittiwakes at the Port of Lowestoft in 2017. - Credit: Andrew Easton

BT recently removed controversial netting from its building in Lowestoft after calls from the RSPB to take the harmful netting down.

Lowestoft is home to one of two kittiwake colonies in Suffolk.

aldous

Peter Aldous, MP for Waveney, has welcomed the move. - Credit: Peter Aldous

Peter Aldous, MP for Waveney, said: "As recent events have highlighted there is a need to ensure that appropriate nesting facilities are provided locally that replicate their natural habitat.

"It is good news that ABP will be carrying out work to the wall on the North Pier, so that a safe and secure home is provided for these popular visiting seabirds.”

James Weeds
Mark Boggis
Jasper King
Sarah Chambers
