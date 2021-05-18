Work on vital kittiwake habitat to be carried out at harbour
Vital works are underway at Lowestoft's harbour after it was discovered kittiwakes were struggling to nest at the site.
The kittiwake wall on the North Pier was built back in the 1980s to replicate cliff like conditions so that the kittiwakes can nest.
But the build up of new nests at the site mean the birds can no longer nest.
The Associated British Ports (ABP) will be removing abandoned nests and installing safe wire mesh protection above the wall ledges to protect the kittiwakes from gull predation.
BT recently removed controversial netting from its building in Lowestoft after calls from the RSPB to take the harmful netting down.
Lowestoft is home to one of two kittiwake colonies in Suffolk.
Peter Aldous, MP for Waveney, said: "As recent events have highlighted there is a need to ensure that appropriate nesting facilities are provided locally that replicate their natural habitat.
"It is good news that ABP will be carrying out work to the wall on the North Pier, so that a safe and secure home is provided for these popular visiting seabirds.”
