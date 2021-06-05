World-beating cousins' 'surreal' new record

Published: 7:35 PM June 5, 2021

Cousins Andy and Tim Caldwell who broke the record for the Fastest accumulative time crossing the United Kingdom by tandem bicycle (male)- IS1*- ending at Ness Point, Lowestoft, Suffolk on Saturday June 5. - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

Lowestoft welcomed world record -beating cousins on Saturday who cycled into the UK's most easterly point.

Tim and Andy Caldwell set off on their tandem journey on Wednesday from St David's, in Wales, reaching Ness Point, in Lowestoft, in 24 hours, 43 minutes and 47 seconds accumulatively - setting a new Guinness World Record in the process.

The duo embarked on their challenge in an effort to show physical or mental impairments should not be a barrier to achieving something special, with their journey coming less than five years after Tim was left unable to walk, see or talk after a serious cardiac arrest and subsequent brain injury in August 2013.

The 46-year-old, from Cheshire, was hospitalised for two months and struggles with motor skills on the left side of his body, as well as having visual impairment.

He previously ran his own business offering alloy wheel refurbishments, but has been unable to work since.

He said: "It's very surreal to say world record holder. I never thought this would happen in my wildest dreams after what I've been through.

"If it wasn't for Andy, I would still be in a really dark place, but he had a chat with me and brought me up from the lowest part of my life.

"To do this together has been amazing and the team have been fantastic, and we've had great family support.

"If you have good support around you, you can achieve anything.

"If I can help one person, then I would be made up."

After seeing his cousin's battle with depression, Andy, 44, from Berkshire, suggested the duo attempt a 40-mile charity tandem cycle from London to Reading in 2017, having learned to ride together only the day before, with a number of other challenges following.

Andy said: "The Guinness World Record is the cherry on top because of all the other layers going on, but it is quite a juicy cherry.

"Tim is an inspiration to so many with his attitude to life and he has given the team a real positive to focus on."

The broken record marked the launch of Guinness World Record's Impairment Records Initiative, with new classification categories for physical, intellectual and visual impairments.