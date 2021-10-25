Stricken yacht towed to safety by lifeboat crew

Published: 10:04 AM October 25, 2021

A 10-metre yacht in difficulty at sea with engine problems prompted a speedy response from a lifeboat crew.

The voluntary crew of the RNLI lifeboat Patsy Knight responded after a solo sailor aboard the small yacht called for help when the vessel got into difficulties when returning to the port.

Lowestoft RNLI Coxswain John Fox said: "We were called at 12.50pm on Sunday, October 24, by UK Coastguard to assess the yacht skipper’s situation.

"Several of our volunteer crew were still at the lifeboat station having just returned from a regular training exercise - so were able to quickly launch.

Lowestoft Lifeboat tows in the stricken 10m-yacht. - Credit: Mick Howes

"We located the vessel approximately a mile and a half from Lowestoft pier heads at end of the Stanford Channel and found that the 10-metre yacht had suffered problems with its engine.

"The yachtsman said that the propeller had been fouled which meant he had no engine and very little steerage."

With a lifeboat crew member going on board the yacht to assist, the yacht was safely towed back into Lowestoft harbour arriving at 2pm.