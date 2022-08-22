News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

20ft yacht rescued after getting a swamped engine in harbour

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:33 AM August 22, 2022
Lowestoft lifeboat rescues a yacht from the town's harbour.

Lowestoft lifeboat rescues a yacht from the town's harbour. - Credit: RNLI

Lifeboat crews have rescued a 20ft yacht after its engine became swamped in a town harbour.

Lowestoft lifeboat was called to the solo sailor whose boat engine had failed in the middle of the harbour.

The incident happened at about 3pm on Sunday.

The boat was able to reach the outer harbour, where crews met the boat and helped to manoeuvre it to the safety of Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club Marina.


Norfolk Live News
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Police are appealing for witnesses after two incidents of criminal damage in Kirkley Run, Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

Man throws brick through living room window in Lowestoft

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Thieves broke into a rear garden and stole a hot tub overnight in Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

Thieves break into garden and steal hot tub

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A fluorescent police jacket with a police sticker on the back.

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Police hunt wanted man from Lowestoft

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The third Discover Lowestoft bike show outside Annatar on London Road North.

Return of bike show sees hundreds descend on town centre

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon