20ft yacht rescued after getting a swamped engine in harbour
Published: 11:33 AM August 22, 2022
- Credit: RNLI
Lifeboat crews have rescued a 20ft yacht after its engine became swamped in a town harbour.
Lowestoft lifeboat was called to the solo sailor whose boat engine had failed in the middle of the harbour.
The incident happened at about 3pm on Sunday.
The boat was able to reach the outer harbour, where crews met the boat and helped to manoeuvre it to the safety of Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club Marina.