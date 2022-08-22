20ft yacht rescued after getting a swamped engine in harbour

Lifeboat crews have rescued a 20ft yacht after its engine became swamped in a town harbour.

Lowestoft lifeboat was called to the solo sailor whose boat engine had failed in the middle of the harbour.

The incident happened at about 3pm on Sunday.

The boat was able to reach the outer harbour, where crews met the boat and helped to manoeuvre it to the safety of Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club Marina.

Callout at 2.59pm to a solo sailor on a 20ft yacht with engine failure. The vessel's engine had been swamped but was able to get into the outer harbour - where the lifeboat met and manoeuvred the craft into the RNSYC yacht marina pic.twitter.com/8sKnXpc3W0 — Lowestoft Lifeboat (@LOWESTOFTRNLI) August 21, 2022



