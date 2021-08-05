Gallery
YMCA Shine Project in Lowestoft recognised in national awards
A YMCA project which has been helping young people in Lowestoft has been recognised in the Youth Matters Awards.
The Shine Project, is aimed at eight to 16-year-olds living in Lowestoft, supporting them to realise their full potential.
The Allotment Project was set up as part of this mission, counteracting the lack of safe outdoor spaces for children and young people.
Kay Westgate, Youth Engagement Manager, said: “We are really pleased to have been nominated for this special award, which recognises all the hours of hard work put in by our staff and volunteers.
“The space is really important to our community with at least 30 young people visiting the site per week, including our nurseries who currently bring children four times a week.
“The allotment allows young people to engage in nature and enjoy the outdoors away from technology, mixing generations and learning skills that could so easily be lost in relation to methods of growing, crop rotation and natural pest control.”
Members of the community can vote for the project by visiting: www.ymca.org.uk/youth-matters-awards-vote.
