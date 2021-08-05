News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
YMCA Shine Project in Lowestoft recognised in national awards

Jasper King

Published: 3:35 PM August 5, 2021   
Kay Westgate, left, YMCA youth engagement manager, with staff and children from their Trinity Group

A YMCA project which has been helping young people in Lowestoft has been recognised in the Youth Matters Awards.

The Shine Project, is aimed at eight to 16-year-olds living in Lowestoft, supporting them to realise their full potential.

Kay Westgate, second right, YMCA youth engagement manager, with children from their Trinity Group at

The Allotment Project was set up as part of this mission, counteracting the lack of safe outdoor spaces for children and young people.

Kay Westgate, Youth Engagement Manager, said: “We are really pleased to have been nominated for this special award, which recognises all the hours of hard work put in by our staff and volunteers.

“The space is really important to our community with at least 30 young people visiting the site per week, including our nurseries who currently bring children four times a week.

“The allotment allows young people to engage in nature and enjoy the outdoors away from technology, mixing generations and learning skills that could so easily be lost in relation to methods of growing, crop rotation and natural pest control.”

Children from the YMCA Trinity Group at work on one of their allotments in Lowestoft, as they reach

Members of the community can vote for the project by visiting: www.ymca.org.uk/youth-matters-awards-vote.

Children from the YMCA Trinity Group at work on one of their allotments in Lowestoft, as they reach

YMCA apprentice youth worker, Gemma Lord, with children from their Trinity Group at work on one of t

