'I want to be an Olympian' - Gymnast Danny qualifies for Team GB training

9-year-old Danny Bullard from Waveney Gymnastics Club has been selected for the Team GB Development Squad. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Young gymnast Danny Bullard does not hold back when it comes to his ambition: "I want to be an Olympian".

That dream is a forward flip closer for the 9-year-old from Lowestoft after he successfully qualified for the Team GB Development Squad.

Danny has been training as a gymnast since the age of 4 at Waveney Gymnastics Club in Kirkley.

Now, after years of hard work and training over 20 hours a week, he has caught the eye of national selectors, and put on a pathway to the top.

It hasn't been an easy process for the youngster though.

At an early age, he was selected for the Elite category of gymnastics training, which meant he could compete at a higher level in comparison to club level.

Age 7, he began competing across the East of England against other boys his age before eventually winning gold at regional level.

Even lockdown couldn't stop his winning streak, competing in an Eastern region qualifier at national level in November of this year, winning bronze individually and gold as a team.

Danny then competed at Lilleshall National Sports Centre to qualify for the Team GB development squad.

He will now train under new coach, Pete Etherington, who coached local Lowestoft Olympian Giarnni Regini-Moran.

Tracey Bullard, Danny's aunt and guardian, was delighted for him - but said it is just the start.

"He is slightly nervous because he will be away for quite a lot of the time next year on six training camps," she said.

"This is just the beginning for him now.

"One of his huge role models when Danny was growing up and still is to this day is Courtney Tulloch.

"Danny always gets selfies with him and chats to him at events across the country.

"He has changed coach recently but I wanted to say a massive thank you as well to Declan Ayres, Danny's former coach, who spotted that Danny had talent from an early age.

"Like me, Danny is very competitive and even though he has now changed coach, it was Declan who saw the potential in him."

Danny said: "Eventually I want to be an Olympian and compete in the Olympic Games.

"It will be a lot of hard work but I'm determined to do it."