Young filmmakers group set up in time for Lowestoft film festival

Jasper King

Published: 5:00 PM December 16, 2021
joshua freemantle

Development producer for Sunrise Studios, Joshua Freemantle. - Credit: Access Community Trust

A group aimed at young filmmakers is set to be up and running next year in time for the Lowestoft film festival.

The Young Film Programmer’s Group, run by Sunrise Studios, part of Access Community Trust, is formed of a group of 16-25 year olds who meet on a regular basis to increase their knowledge of independent film.

They learn how to programme, plan, market and present regular screenings, in order to share their voice with a wider audience in an independent cinema setting.

poster

Poster promoting the sessions. - Credit: Access Community Trust

It is set to give young people a stake in the upcoming Lowestoft Film Festival taking place in October 2022.

Development producer for Sunrise Studios, Joshua Freemantle commented: “Whether you study film in an education setting or just have a keen interest in the industry, by signing up you will be able to watch films, programme films, hear from guest speakers and become a VIP at the 2022 Film Festival.”

The first session begins on Tuesday, January 11 2022, with very limited spaces.

To apply to join the Lowestoft young Film Programmer’s group and more information visit sunriselowestoft.com/yfpgroup

