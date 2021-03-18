News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Community theatre launches youth music project

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:26 AM March 18, 2021   
The Seagull Theatre in Pakefield, Lowestoft.

The Seagull Theatre in Pakefield, Lowestoft. Picture: Carl Matthews Photography - Credit: Carl Matthews Photography

A popular community theatre is launching a new programme of free music workshops for young people in Lowestoft.

The Seagull Theatre in Pakefield is working in partnership with the Youth Music Foundation to deliver 15 workshops throughout the rest of this year.

The Youth Music Foundation logo.

The Youth Music Foundation logo. Picture: The Youth Music Foundation - Credit: The Youth Music Foundation

The workshops - which will start online this Sunday, March 21 - will be themed around the concept of 'Origins' and are being designed to encourage and support young creatives in the town to explore music in all its forms.

The theatre has established a Youth Board of local young people who have chosen the theme and designed the workshops based on what they feel their peers would enjoy.

The Seagull Theatre logo.

The Seagull Theatre logo. Picture: The Seagull - Credit: The Seagull

The programme of workshops start online on March 21 with 'Origins of a Performance' - a two hour free session covering many of the basics of setting up and delivering a top quality performance.

Topics will include how to set up a microphone, developing a stage presence and how to preserve and protect your voice.

Further workshops will focus on developing dance routines for specific music tracks; creating your
own composition and looking at the origins of different music trends through the years.

As the pandemic restrictions ease, the theatre is planning more workshops based on popular musical theatre shows where young people will get the chance to work alongside established professionals to learn popular routines.

Seagull Theatre manager Karen Read said: “This pandemic has been a really difficult time for the town’s young people, and as we emerge back to some form of normality we really wanted a chance to support them in their creativity.

"There is going to be a lot of pressure on young people to 'catch up' in the coming months – so we wanted to make sure that creativity and cultural life did not get overlooked.

"We are fortunate to have a positive relationship with the Youth Music Foundation who have provided the resources to allow us to offer these workshops free of charge to any young person in the town.

"Anyone from the age of 12 to 25 can take part in any of the workshops and just needs to
check out our website or Facebook to get the online invite.”

Visit www.theseagull.co.uk/ for further details.

