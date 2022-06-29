Zeb Soanes set to host Smooth Classics at Seven on Classic FM
- Credit: Zeb Soanes/Classic FM
A popular broadcaster, author and newsreader who grew up in Lowestoft is set to embark on "an exciting new adventure" next week.
Zeb Soanes -- famed as the voice of the iconic Shipping Forecast and familiar to British radio listeners after many years on BBC Radio 4 -- is joining Classic FM to present a much-loved evening show.
Mr Soanes will host Smooth Classics at Seven on the UK’s most popular classical music station, taking on the mantle of Classic FM’s popular evening programme, starting next Monday, July 4 at 7pm.
The high profile radio presenter attended Northfield St Nicholas infants, Harris Middle and Denes High (now Ormiston Denes Academy) schools followed by the University of East Anglia.
When he started his job on Radio 4, he was the station's youngest newsreader. Now the 46-year-old is looking forward to his new role.
With the evening programme set to be extended to three hours every weekday - 7pm to 10pm - Mr Soanes said: “I am delighted to be joining Classic FM in its 30th birthday year.
"Performing with orchestras has become one the great pleasures of my life in recent years and I look forward to sharing their extraordinary talents and music with listeners every evening on Smooth Classics at Seven.”
Most Read
- 1 Mum trying to find lost 'heart' of daughter who died days after birthday
- 2 Behind the scaffolding at historic former Post Office
- 3 New Taco Bell restaurant step closer to town centre unveiling
- 4 Clubbers test positive for heroin and cocaine in Lowestoft venue
- 5 Living room window shattered in attempted burglary in Lowestoft
- 6 See stunning image of Pakefield Man gazing at night's sky
- 7 Lowestoft man loses appeal against conviction for Covid lockdown breach
- 8 15 sights you will remember from Lowestoft in the 1990s
- 9 Four-bed with fruit trees and sea view on sale for £400k
- 10 Bosses of Worlingham Hall admit failing to comply with fire safety notice
Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s managing editor, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Zeb, one of the most reassuring and trusted voices on radio, to Classic FM as the host of Smooth Classics at Seven."
Mr Soanes, who lives in North London but visits Lowestoft regularly to catch up with family and friends, is also the author of the popular Gaspard the Fox series of bestselling children’s books.
This Saturday, July 2, Mr Soanes will be in Bungay for the inaugural Dog-Eared Children's Book Festival - as he joins other authors and illustrators for five talks during the day, which starts at The Fisher Theatre at 10am.
In April, Mr Soanes and a team of passionate locals launched a fundraising campaign to install a statue of Benjamin Britten, as a boy, looking out over the sea that inspired his music in his birthtown of Lowestoft.
Visit its website to find out more about the project.