BBC broadcaster lends his voice to hometown theatre
- Credit: Charlie Carter
Volunteers and management at a popular theatre have expressed joy after receiving an early festive treat.
The Players Theatre in Lowestoft now boasts a nationally known guest presenter - with the voice of broadcaster Zeb Soanes taking centre stage.
A theatre spokesman said: "Christmas has come early for us all at the Players Theatre."
For the first time this month - before, during and after the Lowestoft Players production of the Vicar of Dibley at Christmas - the voice of Mr Soanes could be heard delivering the front of house announcements.
Hailing from Lowestoft, Mr Soanes was invited to give a talk to the audience before BBC Radio 4’s live broadcast of Any Questions at the theatre in August.
He talked about growing up in Lowestoft and drifting off to sleep as a boy listening to the Shipping Forecast.
Little did he know then that several years later he would be presenting the same forecast on BBC Radio 4 as well as presenting the 6pm news.
Most Read
- 1 The nine best restaurants in Lowestoft according to Tripadvisor
- 2 Road to be closed for 'urgent' pothole repairs in Lowestoft
- 3 Former pub and butchers on town's High Street set for new lease of life
- 4 Assault investigation ends as police say 'no crime took place'
- 5 The hidden antiques shop which is every toy collector's dream
- 6 Dancing doctor, 94, lands prize for 'growing old disgracefully'
- 7 Roadworks to be aware of in Lowestoft this week
- 8 John Lewis staff 'privileged' to surprise families with essential gifts
- 9 Struggling family 'overwhelmed' by gift which saves Christmas dinner
- 10 Reunited families complete road trip in American school bus
Ben Norman, theatre volunteer, said: “We really enjoyed having the BBC at our theatre earlier in the year and especially enjoyed listening to Zeb.
"He talked about how he had grown up in our town and how his family had encouraged him to achieve his dream of becoming a radio broadcaster.
"As well as telling this inspiring story it was clear that the audience was captivated by his voice.”
Some of the technical volunteers at the theatre later approached Mr Soanes and the BBC to see if he would record a set of front of house announcements for use at the venue.
To everyone’s delight Mr Soanes agreed to record the announcements and very generously he donated them.
Mr Soanes said: "The theatre volunteers gave BBC Radio 4 such a warm welcome and did everything they possibly could to make sure that the live broadcast of Any Questions went well.
"I know that much work has been done to develop and improve the Players Theatre so it was a pleasure to provide support in this way.”
Although Mr Soanes, 45, now lives in Islington he visits Lowestoft frequently to catch up with family and friends.
He is also the author of the popular Gaspard the Fox series of children’s books, with the musical version of his latest book premiering at the Southbank in London on February 16.