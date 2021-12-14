BBC broadcaster lends his voice to hometown theatre

Zeb Soanes, broadcaster, presenter and author, who can now be heard making front of house announcements at the Players Theatre, Lowestoft. - Credit: Charlie Carter

Volunteers and management at a popular theatre have expressed joy after receiving an early festive treat.

The Players Theatre in Lowestoft now boasts a nationally known guest presenter - with the voice of broadcaster Zeb Soanes taking centre stage.

A theatre spokesman said: "Christmas has come early for us all at the Players Theatre."

For the first time this month - before, during and after the Lowestoft Players production of the Vicar of Dibley at Christmas - the voice of Mr Soanes could be heard delivering the front of house announcements.

Hailing from Lowestoft, Mr Soanes was invited to give a talk to the audience before BBC Radio 4’s live broadcast of Any Questions at the theatre in August.

He talked about growing up in Lowestoft and drifting off to sleep as a boy listening to the Shipping Forecast.

Little did he know then that several years later he would be presenting the same forecast on BBC Radio 4 as well as presenting the 6pm news.

Ben Norman, theatre volunteer, said: “We really enjoyed having the BBC at our theatre earlier in the year and especially enjoyed listening to Zeb.

"He talked about how he had grown up in our town and how his family had encouraged him to achieve his dream of becoming a radio broadcaster.

"As well as telling this inspiring story it was clear that the audience was captivated by his voice.”

Some of the technical volunteers at the theatre later approached Mr Soanes and the BBC to see if he would record a set of front of house announcements for use at the venue.

To everyone’s delight Mr Soanes agreed to record the announcements and very generously he donated them.

Mr Soanes said: "The theatre volunteers gave BBC Radio 4 such a warm welcome and did everything they possibly could to make sure that the live broadcast of Any Questions went well.

"I know that much work has been done to develop and improve the Players Theatre so it was a pleasure to provide support in this way.”

Although Mr Soanes, 45, now lives in Islington he visits Lowestoft frequently to catch up with family and friends.

He is also the author of the popular Gaspard the Fox series of children’s books, with the musical version of his latest book premiering at the Southbank in London on February 16.