Fundraising champion hands over monitoring equipment to cancer unit

Mark Boggis

Published: 5:36 PM October 30, 2021
Zoiyar Cole (centre) with team members from the Sandra Chapman Centre.

Zoiyar Cole (centre) with team members from the Sandra Chapman Centre. - Credit: James Paget University Hospital

Two fantastic fundraisers from Pakefield, whose lives have both been touched by cancer, have presented vital equipment to a hospital unit.

Zoiyar Cole presented an observation machine on behalf of herself and fellow fundraiser Janet Ellis to the Sandra Chapman Centre at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

It continues their amazing donations to charities across Waveney and Great Yarmouth after marking 20 years of fundraising last year.

Since the Paul Cole Cancer Fund was set up in memory of Mrs Cole’s son in 2000, many groups, organisations and individuals have benefitted from the remarkable voluntary work - with an amazing £356,579 raised over 20 years.

Of the latest donation, Mrs Cole said: “The hospital unit provides care and support to patients with blood disorders and cancers.

"The patient monitor we donated cost £1271, and the staff tell me it will be in constant use keeping an eye on patient’s conditions.

"The money was raised by the generosity of a number of businesses including McDonald’s and Birds Eye that have supported me over the past 20 years."

The latest donation comes after the Paul Cole Cancer Fund was first set up in memory of Zoiyar’s son, who died from Bowel cancer in 1999, aged just 35.

Mrs Cole teamed up with Mrs Ellis, and started fundraising in 2000.

Zoiyar said: “We initially helped Macmillan Cancer Support and Marie Curie as they attended Paul when he was really ill.

"Then between Janet and myself we have made donations to several organisations including the East Anglian Air Ambulance, Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and to local people affected by cancer.

“This year Janet sourced some lovely silky red curtains and I have managed to make 600 Poppies from the material.

"They are a bit larger and on sale now at £2 each.

"I am confident that I will sell them all and bring our running total raised over 21 years to £360,000.

"The poppies are available from The Thatch Restaurant & Coffee House, Hotel Victoria, Longworth Butchers, Dixon Newsagent and the Wangford Farm Shop.

“I feel I can’t retire because if I give up, I feel I am giving up on Paul.

"I would still appreciate donations of wool particularly yellow wool for next year’s Easter chicks.”

To help with wool donations, call Zoiyar on 01502 513573.

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon