Penfold achieves creditable finish at international event in Italy

John Soanes

Published: 5:33 PM September 7, 2022
Local driver Ashley Penfold

Local driver Ashley Penfold competed in the 2022 GT30 World Championships. - Credit: John Soanes

Following a long journey to Lake Viverone in northern Italy to compete in the 2022 GT30 World Championships, local driver Ashley Penfold managed to achieve a very creditable eighth place in a field of 16.

He was accompanied by father, Paul and Mark Williams as his hard working pit crew.

This first time attempt at an overseas international event is a real feather in his cap, with only one of the seven strong Italian contingent in front of him.

No doubt there will be plenty of tales to tell at the last LOBMBC event of the season, the 'Battle of Britain' race day taking place on Sunday, September 11 from noon.

