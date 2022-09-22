Buoyant Blues ready for 'tough' FA Trophy test at Wroxham

Lowestoft Town extended their 100 per cent start to the Pitching In Isthmian League North season with two wins, seven goals and two clean sheets in the space of four days.

Five wins from their opening five league games have seen Jamie Godbold's men return to the top of the table.

Boasting the only 100pc winning record in the league, The Trawlerboys are two points clear at the top - but ahead of five games in 14 days at the start of next month, attentions will turn to national cup action this weekend.

Lowestoft will be back in Isuzu FA Trophy action on Saturday, with a quick return trip to Norfolk and another "local derby" with Wroxham in the second qualifying round.

Kyle Haylock's first two competitive goals for the club came in either half of last Saturday's 4-0 victory over Coggeshall Town at the Fosters Solicitors Community Stadium.

Goals from Chris Henderson and Jake Reed saw three goals added in eight first half minutes as the Blues took control of the game.

Buoyed by this win, The Trawlerboys headed for the first of successive trips to Trafford Park to take on Jordan Southgate's men on Tuesday night.

A "typical local derby" saw the game played in a great atmosphere with a number of bookings, before Blues midfielder Dave Hinton was sent off following an altercation in the 45th minute.

However, the 10-man Trawlerboys battled back after the break to sink The Yachtsmen with three second half goals in a fine 0-3 win.

Adam Hipperson hit a brace - including a 60th minute penalty - before Reed made it five goals from the opening five league games as he completed the scoring in the 83rd minute.

Reflecting on the past week and looking ahead to the weekend, Godbold said: "Its been a good week in terms of results, goals scored, clean sheets and obviously us returning to the top of the table - which is a really positive start to the season.

"On Saturday, we won the game in the first half with moments of quality, and probably took our foot off the pedal in the second half - but it was a good performance.

"Tuesday was a typical local derby, but we were not good enough or sharp enough in the first half as we defended too deep.

"We were really fortunate to go into half time on level terms, and as bad as we were in the first half we were so much better after the interval.

"Our fans were brilliant on the night and hopefully they can cheer us on again on Saturday.

"We know it will be tough again, and we have to start the game much better."

Hinton will be available for Saturday's FA Trophy match, before he starts a three-match suspension.

Defender Owen Murphy is likely to miss out with a hamstring injury, after being substituted by the returning Sam Johnson five minutes into Tuesday night's game.







