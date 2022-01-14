Joy for Trawlerboys after superb away win

Barwelll 1, Lowestoft Town 4

A hard working committed performance throughout the side earned Lowestoft their biggest Southern League win for two years to maintain their unbeaten record at the UK Flooring Direct Stadium.

There was an early scare for the Trawlerboys as from a corner of their own, Barwell broke quickly but captain Brady Hickey dragged his shot well wide.

As Lowestoft pressed Jack Wilkinson was covering almost the entire pitch taking corners, free kicks and throw ins and it was from one of his flag kicks that Lowestoft took a seventh minute lead as Tai Fleming, having been cleared to play that morning, powered home a far post header.

Barwell immediately substituted their keeper with Liam Castle replacing Max Bramley, who had apparently been carrying an injury.

Barwell went close to an equaliser after 20 minutes with a strike from 20 yards by Ross Oulton superbly tipped over the bar by Luis Tibbles.

However it was Lowestoft who netted the next goal with a neat triangle of passes from Jack Wilkinson, Kieran Higgs and Marcus Wilkinson ended with the latter sending in a low cross which was met by the inrushing Ryan Jarvis to sweep past Castle.

Lowestoft withstood a spell of Barwell pressure at the start of the second half but with the division’s top scorer Ben Stephens shackled by Harry Knights and Travis Cole they lacked a cutting edge.

Lowestoft on the other hand were looking sharp and dangerous every time they moved forward with Owen Murphy having his shot deflected wide and Higgs shooting tamely straight at Castle.

All credit must go to young Josh Harvey who had troubled the home defence all afternoon.

His neat control and turn took him past William Edjenguele who brought him down six yards from goal, Higgs stepped up to net from the spot.

A diving Murphy header and a 20 yard rocket from Fleming were close to adding a fourth but when it finally came it was a pure gift as Castle and Edjenguele both went for but missed the same ball at the edge of the area leaving Ryan Hawkins with a simple tap in with his first touch after coming off the bench.

An excellent performance was only marred by a momentary lack of concentration allowing Max Brogan to net a consolation goal seven minutes from time.