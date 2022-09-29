Historic Battle of Britain event thrills crowds at Oulton Broad

GT15 class youngsters in close competition out of the Wherry Buoy turn. - Credit: Fred Emeny

A memorable occasion for the Lowestoft & Oulton Broad Motor Boat Club as the annual historic 'Battle of Britain' event was held on possibly the latest date that the season has ended.

There were thrills, a spill that has probably never before been seen in the club's history, nostalgia with a very rare field of three racing Hydroplanes and satisfaction as six Catamarans entertained spectators with their tight buoy turns followed by high speed chases.

Sad memories were stirred as two Racing Hydro drivers who had lost their lives in the past whilst competing at the venue, were remembered.

Mick Pentney's Memorial Trophy was being raced for when, sadly, Wayne Rudder was fatally injured and this year The Wayne Rudder Memorial Trophy was presented by the Rudder family, the event's sponsors, for the fastest OSY400 lap of 49.18 seconds to Wayne Moyse.

The OSY400s began with a rolling start which gave spectators an exciting spectacle.

OSY400 hydroplane action. - Credit: John Soanes

Following a first heat stoppage on the course the re-run start produced gasps as returning driver 52 John Paul Masters - driving a now rarely seen 'kneeler' - found himself flung forward from his boat.

His engine appeared to dig into the water and his higher centre of gravity threw him forward.

The rescue protocols came into action and driver and boat were recovered, medical checks undertaken and miraculously uninjured he joined the spectators at the clubhouse.

The rest of the days racing produced high levels of very competitive driving with 8 Tony Sallis only just managing to keep his son behind him despite 64 Ben's great efforts and 42 Thomas Lacey-Goodman produced excellent starts throughout the heats.

Despite two second places 73 Brian Shulver had to settle for third place, with a first place in heat three elevating 37 James Bowman to second overall but Rex King was able to present his Yamato Challenge Trophy to 28 Wayne Moyse.

Another class choosing rolling starts was the GT30s with two drivers looking to win the family, Bob Penfold Cup.

3 Ashley Penfold still managed to win his late Grandad's trophy despite this dramatic incident! - Credit: John Soanes

It looked as if 3 Ashley Penfold had blown his chances when his boat hooked in an enormous cloud of spray but he managed to keep control and continue, with 34 Daniel Drake driving his father's boat he showed that he could change classes successfully.

Respectable drives came from 24 Madelyn Duncan and a rare appearance from 10 John Haylock and overall a fine display of racing from this ever growing class.

'Driver of the Day', Gracie-Mae Sampson in full flight. - Credit: Fred Emeny

Third placed went to Daniel Drake, with Gracie-Mae Sampson in second awarded 'Driver of the Day' as a proud 3 Ashley Penfold was presented the winning trophy by his grandmother, Enid Penfold.

The youngsters in the GT15 class raced the handicap format in their determined way with very changeable results from heat to heat and only 128 points difference in the results from first to last.

Third place was 11 Abbie Haylock, second 88 Poppy Stewart and a popular, Addison's Hardware Trophy win went to 21 Riley Hudson.

An excellent mixed field of Sportsboats was joined by 87 Leon Wigg in an F2 from the Stewart Racing stable.

Unfortunately 44 Lewis Houben's engine was not completely on song with him failing to make the third heat. Spectator favourite 39 Ray Birnie really enjoyed the day following a season of trial and many errors, to take overall second place.

Wigg performed well to third place with 1 Jonny Brewer receiving the prestigious 'Battle of Britain Trophy'' from RAF Association's Brian Hunter.

A most welcome fifth class welcomed 3 Brett Duncan, who completed the first two heats but failed to complete the third, taking third place.

27 Paul Gillings managed a great first place in the early heat but no points in the second.

Club regular and European Bronze Medalist 9 Wayne Turner was flying with a second and first place but then in the third heat he broke down out of the Wherry Buoy as Paul Gillings passed him to win the highly sought after trophy from Mick Pentney's sister, Ann.