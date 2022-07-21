Memorable battles ahead of British Powerboat Championships

Regular competitors, 42 Thomas Lacey-Goodman and 14 Jason Peak fight for position at the back of the field in difficult conditions. - Credit: Fred Emeny

For the Murdin Group of Companies sponsored meeting, spirits were lifted when the Formula 2 Catamaran of Jelf Racing was spotted in the pits, having travelled up from Kent.

Practice laps raised expectations and what a difference one extra boat made to the Sportsboat "Big Cat" class.

Club regular stalwarts, 81 Ricky Gibbs and 88 Colin Stewart were given something to get their teeth into as they used their individual handicaps to gain as much progress as possible before the onslaught of the development Mercury Four Stroke engined F2 of 17 Ben Jelf, often disappearing in clouds of spray as they were caught and passed in the process of unlapping.

"G- Force" action at Wherry Buoy. - Credit: John Soanes

Following his previous week's performance, the rejuvenated 81 Ricky Gibbs was making good progress until his power steering failed in the third heat, ending the possibility of a memorable battle with 88 Colin Stewart for second place and leaving Ben Jelf to lift the LOBMBC Catamaran Trophy as well as Driver of the Day award for an outstanding display of driving on the narrow circuit.

"G- Force" action at Wherry Buoy. - Credit: John Soanes

Junior drivers in the GT15 class benefited from a revision of handicaps for the evening and provided very competitive racing in the first two heats with a complete reversal of results and repeat of the first heat for the third.

Despite pressing hard, 14 Mason Jessup had to settle for third place with 88 Poppy Stewart equalling her father's result in second and the experienced 11 Abbie Hayock taking advantage of a new gearbox and propeller to win the LOBMBC V L Smith Trophy.

Four Stroke Power on the back straight - Credit: John Soanes

GT30 racing was two drivers down this week which gave more opportunities of open water competition and less congestion at the buoy turns giving drivers a chance to give it their all, as they did.

8 Darrell Hibbert continued his successful season taking third place, just 22 points ahead was the weekly improving 3 Ashley Penfold and another success for the Haylocks as 26 Joseph took the Days Garage Challenge Trophy.

Four Stroke versus Two Stroke at the finish line. - Credit: Fred Emeny

Nine Hydroplanes were competing for the Poacher Trophy as only they can with plenty of close quarter racing, giving the growing number of photographers on the park plenty of opportunities to take the shot of the evening.

46 Glenn Doddington failed to appear for the first two heats with mechanical problems but finally made it out for the third taking first place as consolation.

The boat to watch 64 Ben Sallis took third place overall whilst in second place was 73 Brian Shulver, getting to grips with his Mosquito craft and making it yet another design of boat in the top three was first placed 9 Wayne Turner with a display of high speed skills, unique to him.

More racing will take place on Saturday and Sunday, July 23/24 for Round Two of the British Powerboat Championships.