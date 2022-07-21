Busy pre season continues for Black Dogs with Belton test

Bungay Town are busy preparing for the new season with a series of friendlies, tough training sessions and several new signings.

The pre-season friendlies have seen a variety of line-ups pit themselves against higher league opposition.

They have yet to win, but there have been some encouraging performances as they lost 2-0 to Gorleston, 3-0 to CEYMS and 4-1 to Wroxham Reserves.

Manager Travis Manning said: “One thing with results at this stage is that they are completely irrelevant.

"We have learnt a lot from three games in seven days – learning a lot about the team and who works well with who.

"We have five more friendlies, including one at Belton on Saturday and when the season starts on August 13 we will be ready.”

New faces include David McDonald, Jackson Williams, Connor Doddington, Alex Shreeve, Callum Rudkin, di Grandeo, Andre Martens, Liam Williams, Jayden Dance, Jack Child and Gaz Schurmann, while several players have re-signed from last season, including Thomas Daniels, Vinnie Woolnough, Sam Allen, Tommy Miller and James Wightman.

The Black Dogs’ opponents in the first Anglian Combination division one fixture are not yet known.