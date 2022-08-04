Charity lawn bowls match attracts keen competition

The Sparrows Nest Bowls club in Sparrow’s Nest Gardens was the setting for the charity match. - Credit: Mick Howes

The most easterly bowls club in England held a charity competition recently which saw some keenly contested play.

The Sparrows Nest Bowls club in Sparrow’s Nest Gardens was the setting for the charity match which also included the ‘Evergreen’ Over 50’s bowlers.

With 26 bowlers taking part in the event in the sunshine, a strong wind made accuracy more challenging.

Club president Pat Orsino said: “Everybody enjoyed the afternoon, and £250 was raised for the charity, the East Anglian Air Ambulance."

The winners of the match were the President’s team of Pat Orsino, Tony Wilcox and Carol Kiting, with the trophy presentation to be made at the club’s annual general meeting later in the year.

Pat Orsino said: "The 50 plus teams from the club play twice every week whilst the other teams play at home on Monday afternoon and in Division Two 2 of the sunshine league.

“We still want to encourage young and old to take up the sport of bowls and would welcome beginners, improvers, and social bowlers.”