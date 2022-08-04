News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > Sport

Charity lawn bowls match attracts keen competition

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 8:37 AM August 4, 2022
The Sparrows Nest Bowls club in Sparrow’s Nest Gardens was the setting for the charity match

The Sparrows Nest Bowls club in Sparrow’s Nest Gardens was the setting for the charity match. - Credit: Mick Howes

The most easterly bowls club in England held a charity competition recently which saw some keenly contested play.

The Sparrows Nest Bowls club in Sparrow’s Nest Gardens was the setting for the charity match which also included the ‘Evergreen’ Over 50’s bowlers.

With 26 bowlers taking part in the event in the sunshine, a strong wind made accuracy more challenging.

Club president Pat Orsino said: “Everybody enjoyed the afternoon, and £250 was raised for the charity, the East Anglian Air Ambulance."

The winners of the match were the President’s team of Pat Orsino, Tony Wilcox and Carol Kiting, with the trophy presentation to be made at the club’s annual general meeting later in the year.

Pat Orsino said: "The 50 plus teams from the club play twice every week whilst the other teams play at home on Monday afternoon and in Division Two 2 of the sunshine league.

“We still want to encourage young and old to take up the sport of bowls and would welcome beginners, improvers, and social bowlers.”

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Staff at Oulton Road Fish & Chip Shop after reopening

Suffolk Live News

First look as Lowestoft chippy reopens following major revamp

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews from Norfolk and Suffolk tackled a major chicken shed blaze in Botesdale. Picture: Chris

Updated

Five fire crews rescue horse in distress near Lowestoft

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A scene from the Smack Race in the 1990s.

'Historic' sailing race to hit town's waters this weekend

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
The Vauxhall Corsa after it was found by police.

'Wowsers' - Car falls off transporter while travelling through Lowestoft

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon