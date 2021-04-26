Olympic hopeful going for gold after reaching final in Serbia

Published: 5:49 PM April 26, 2021

Charley Davison is aiming to secure a place in the 2020 Olympics. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Archant

Lowestoft boxer Charley Davison has made a stunning return to competitive action after reaching the final of the Belgrade Winner Tournament.

After last competing more than 14 months ago at the Boxing Road to Tokyo London Qualifier in March last year, Charley Davison secured three unanimous wins in quick succession at the tournament in Serbia.

The mother-of-three had flown to Belgrade with the 13-strong GB Boxing squad ahead of the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 European boxing qualifier, which is being held in Paris in June.

And now after unanimous points wins over France’s Gloria D’Almeida, Belarus' Yuliya Apanasovich and Russian Aleksandra Kuleshova, the flyweight has guaranteed a silver medal and a place in the 51kg final on Tuesday, April 27.

With a day off today (Monday) ahead of the final, 27-year-old Davison tweeted: "3 fights on the bounce - 3 unanimous wins.

"Final on Tuesday against the host nation's favourite Serbian female boxer."

After sealing her place in the final against Nina Radovanovic, of Serbia, a Team GB spokesman hailed the victories for "Super-mum Charley" after she made it three wins in as many days on her return to competitive action.

The spokesman said: "The mum of three, who only returned to the sport after a seven-year hiatus in 2019, last boxed at the Boxing Road to Tokyo London Qualifier where she won her opening bout meaning she is one victory away from securing her place on the plane to Tokyo when the tournament resumes in June."

Coached by John Cremin and Frank Bacon in Lowestoft since she was eight, Charley boxes for Attleborough Boxing Club but trains regularly on Lowestoft beach and her main base of Nirvana Health and Fitness on the south Lowestoft industrial estate.