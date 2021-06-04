'A fairytale story': Charley fully focused on securing place at Tokyo Olympics

Published: 10:44 AM June 4, 2021

Charley Davison is just one win away from securing a place at the Tokyo Olympics. - Credit: Mick Howes

Lowestoft boxer Charley Davison is just one win away from securing a place at the Tokyo Olympics.

The mother-of-three has arrived in Paris with the 12-strong GB Boxing squad as they return to action for the final Olympic qualifying event that takes place from today (Friday) until June 8.

The event is a continuation of the Road to Tokyo European Olympic qualifier in London that was suspended after three days in March last year due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Resuming where it left off, it means Charley will face the third seed – Poland’s Sandra Drabik – in a rescheduled U51kg bout this weekend.

A GB Boxing spokesman said: “At flyweight, Charley Davison, is one win away from a place at Tokyo and needs to defeat Poland’s Sandra Drabik to complete a fairytale story that will see her qualify for the Olympic Games, less than two years after returning to the sport, following a seven-year break in which she had three children.”

Coached by John Cremin and Frank Bacon in Lowestoft since she was eight, Charley boxes for Attleborough Boxing Club but trains regularly in her hometown - on Lowestoft beach and her main base of Nirvana Health and Fitness on the south Lowestoft industrial estate.

