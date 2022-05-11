Charley 'looking forward to worlds' on return to boxing action

Inspirational Olympian Charley Davison is back in boxing action this afternoon (Wednesday) at the Women's World Championships in Turkey.

The 28-year-old Team GB Olympic boxer, from Lowestoft, has been named in a team of six women - four from England and two from Wales - competing for GB Boxing at the 2022 IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul.

The tournament, which started on Monday, continues until May 20, with Charley competing in the 52kg flyweight category.

She will face Hungarian boxer Beata Dudek at around 4.45pm today, looking to secure a last 16 bout against Hainite Kayla Tuitupou, from Tonga, on Sunday afternoon.

A potential quarter final encounter with Indian Nikhat Zareen - who Charley lost to at the Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Bulgaria in February - awaits.

For Davison, who qualified for Tokyo 2020 after a seven-year break in which she had three children, it will be her third competition of the year having returned to full-time training in January 2022, after a four month break post-Tokyo.

She said: “It was great to go to the Olympics however I was disappointed not to win a medal so I had a lot to think about when I got home.

"I took some time out and it was nice to spend time with my family but I had to think about what I wanted to do next and once I came back into the gym and started training again I knew I wanted to give it another go.

“I have enjoyed being back in training and I’ve really felt the benefit of being around the other boxers and working with the GB coaches again.

"I am looking forward to the worlds.

"It’s all a stepping-stone to where I want to be and winning a medal at the next Olympics in Paris.”



