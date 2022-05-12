News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > Sport

Charley shines on return to boxing action at World Championships

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:51 PM May 12, 2022
Charley Davison (red corner) celebrates after victory over Hungarian boxer Beata Dudek

Charley Davison (red corner) celebrates after victory over Hungarian boxer Beata Dudek yesterday. - Credit: GB Boxing

Lowestoft's inspirational Olympian Charley Davison shone in her opening encounter at the Women’s World Championships in Turkey.

The 28-year-old Team GB Olympic boxer, from Lowestoft, sealed a unanimous victory in her opening bout of the Women’s World Championships in Istanbul on Wednesday to guarantee a place in the last 16 of the 52kg flyweight category.

Davison - who recovered from a slip in the first 10 seconds of the encounter - made no mistake in outclassing and outpointing Hungary’s Beata Dudek to secure a unanimous 5-0 victory after the three rounds.

Victory means Charley will now face a last 16 bout against Hainite Kayla Tuitupou, from Tonga, on Sunday afternoon (May 15).

A potential quarter final encounter with Indian Nikhat Zareen - who Charley lost to narrowly at the Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Bulgaria in February - awaits next week.

After beating Dudek via the unanimous points decision, a GB Boxing spokesman said: “Charley earns her place in the next round with a solid victory in her opening bout.”

