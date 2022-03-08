Ipswich Town legends to appear at supporters club event in Lowestoft

Ipswich Town FC legends Terry Butcher and Russell Osman will be welcome guests for a memorable evening at the Crown Meadow later this month.

Lowestoft Town FC will host a special event on behalf of the official Ipswich Town Supporters club, as 'an evening with Terry Butcher and Russell Osman' is held on Thursday, March 17.

The legendary Town defensive duo will appear at the supporters club event at the Lowestoft Town social club headquarters.

Lowestoft Town FC headquarters at Crown Meadow. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tickets to see and hear from the popular duo are priced at £10.

They can be purchased from Lowestoft Town FC on matchdays, or via the club shop online.

Doors open at 6.45pm, when the bar will also open, with the memorable evening kicking off at 7.30pm.

Bar food will also be available on the night.