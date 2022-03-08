News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > Sport

Ipswich Town legends to appear at supporters club event in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:22 PM March 8, 2022
Terry Butcher at Red Oak Primary School in Lowestoft.

Terry Butcher at Red Oak Primary School in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Ipswich Town FC legends Terry Butcher and Russell Osman will be welcome guests for a memorable evening at the Crown Meadow later this month.

Lowestoft Town FC will host a special event on behalf of the official Ipswich Town Supporters club, as 'an evening with Terry Butcher and Russell Osman' is held on Thursday, March 17.

The legendary Town defensive duo will appear at the supporters club event at the Lowestoft Town social club headquarters.

New chairman Alan Green wants to restore some former glories at Lowestoft Town. Picture: Paul Ches

Lowestoft Town FC headquarters at Crown Meadow. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tickets to see and hear from the popular duo are priced at £10.

They can be purchased from Lowestoft Town FC on matchdays, or via the club shop online.

Doors open at 6.45pm, when the bar will also open, with the memorable evening kicking off at 7.30pm.

Bar food will also be available on the night.

Lowestoft Town FC
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Beccles Road in Lowestoft.

Busy Lowestoft road to close for weekend

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Inside the vacant former Cash Generator store in Lowestoft town centre.

'Substantial' vacant town centre store set for auction

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Further bold new beach huts have been installed on Lowestoft's South Beach.

East Suffolk Council

Scores of beach huts installed as work on £2.6m scheme continues

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
A spate of purse thefts have been reported at shops in and around Lowestoft town centre during the p

Suffolk Live News

Revealed: Lowestoft roads where speed limits could be reduced

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon