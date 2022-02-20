'Excited to get back to it': Charley set for international boxing return

GB Boxing's Charley Davison, from Lowestoft, is set to return to action. - Credit: GB Boxing

Inspirational Olympian Charley Davison is set to return to boxing action tomorrow (Monday) for the first time since Tokyo 2020.

The 28-year-old Team GB Olympic boxer, from Lowestoft, will be back in action with six other members of the GB Boxing squad as they compete at the 73rd Strandja tournament in Bulgaria.

With more than 450 boxers from 36 countries around the world competing, this event is the oldest international boxing tournament in Europe - as it is held from February 20 to February 27 in Sofia Hall.

Competing once more in the 52kg flyweight category, GB Boxing’s Charley Davison will box for the first time since Tokyo.

And after the draw was made yesterday, Charley will boxing against an opponent from Russia on Monday (February 21).

Admitting she "can’t wait", the mother-of-three has only recently returned to training after a period of time off having reached the Olympic quarter finals at Tokyo 2020 where she was denied a medal by a split decision.

Having now set her sights on becoming a two-time Olympian and winning a medal at Paris 2024, Charley said: “It feels surreal to be back in the gym.

"I came back four weeks ago and I’ve been working hard to go to this tournament.

“I’m excited to get back to it.

"In the time I had off I didn’t punch I was just focusing on cardio so to be back here, training and sparring, I’m so ready to get in there and show everyone my ability again."