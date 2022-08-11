Ghosts gifted FA Cup victory despite spirited Royals response

Action from Kirkley and Pakefield FC v Fakenham in the FA Cup. - Credit: Bryan Grint

KIRKLEY & PAKEFIELD 1 FAKENHAM TOWN 2

Last Saturday it was the Emirates FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round match at Walmer Road for Kirkley & Pakefield when they entertained Fakenham Town.

Unfortunately it was an early exit from this season’s competition for the Royals after they gifted the Ghosts two first half goals.

Despite a spirited second half display a goal early in the half was not enough to make up for lack of goalpower and poor referee decisions.

The game saw an early 12th minute penalty for Fakenham after a clear handball by Harry Creamer.

From the spot Lewis Sturman gave keeper Alex Blowers no chance to put the Ghosts 0-1 ahead.

On 15 minutes Jack Herbert saw his header go just wide.

Fakenham doubled their lead on 42 minute when gifted an opportunity after keeper Blowers drop a low centre and the ball fell to Ricky Claxton to put it into the net.

On 56 minutes Jack Herbert pulled one back for the Royals, but on 70 minutes the home side were down to 10 men when Jerrell Barbor was harshly shown his second yellow of the match.

The 1-2 score remained despite all out ten men Royals attacking, missed chances and three good penalty appeals all ignored by the official.

The only real Fakenham attempt of the half in the 89th minute saw keeper Blowers make a wonderful save from a shot from point blank range, but early gifts were too costly for the ‘Royals’.

Fakenham Town now go on to play a local derby against Sheringham in the next round.

Kirkley & Pakefield: A.Blowers, D.Munro (L.McComb 90 mins), A.Meeken, B.George, J.Herbert, H.Creamer (C.Swan 80mins), C.Russell, M.Lopez, D.Conroy (M.Holt 71mins), G.Barber. Unused Sub: L.Bruce, K.Underdown, L.Tillett.

This Saturday Kirkley & Pakefield FC will be on their travels to Lakenheath for a Thurlow Nunn Premier Division league match, 3pm kick off.

On Saturday week, August 20, there will now be a rearranged league match at Walmer Road when Kirkley & Pakefield will be entertaining Hadleigh United, 3pm.

The Reserves commence their Anglian Combination Division 1 season at Bungay Town on Wednesday, August 17, 7.30pm kick off.