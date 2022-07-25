Trawlerboys to face tough test at The Linnets

Lowestoft Town FC will head to Norfolk this weekend to continue their pre season preparations.

Jamie Godbold's men will now face King’s Lynn Town at The Walks on Saturday, July 30, with the friendly match kicking off at the earlier time of 1pm.

With Saturday's previously advertised pre season friendly at home to Dereham having been cancelled at their request, The Trawlerboys have now arranged a tough test at The Linnets this weekend.

Last Saturday, July 23 Lowestoft continued the pre season action as they hosted Walsham-le-Willows at Crown Meadow.

An entertaining encounter ended with a 3-2 win for the home side, courtesy of a brace from Jake Reed and a goal from winger Kyle Haylock.

It meant that Jamie Godbold's men have secured five wins out of five in pre season thus far, ahead of the challenge of facing the National League North side this Saturday.

Lowestoft are also looking to arrange another pre season friendly game at Crown Meadow on Tuesday, August 2. Interested teams should contact manager Jamie Godbold via email at Jamie.Godbold@icloud.com or the club directly.

With the new Pitching In Isthmian League One North division fixtures having been unveiled, Lowestoft will kick off the new season on August 13 with an away game at Great Wakering Rovers.

Ahead of the King's Lynn friendly match, Blues boss Jamie Godbold said: "It will be a good test against higher league opposition.

"They are a quality outfit and we will go there knowing we need to be at our best."

Praising the pre season performances so far, Godbold added: "We've had five wins out of five in pre season and winning is a good habit to get into.

"Obviously we are looking for that to continue.

"We know we've had lots of the ball in the games we've played so far, and on Saturday (at King's Lynn) we may have to concede that they will have more of the ball and we will be on the backfoot at times - so that will be good to see how we react and what we are like then."