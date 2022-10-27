Royals continue unbeaten run with fine team performance

IPSWICH WANDERERS 0 KIRKLEY & PAKEFIELD 0

Kirkley & Pakefield's first team continued their recent good recent performances as they secured a third match unbeaten in a well-deserved and hard earned goalless draw away at a good Ipswich Wanderers team last Saturday.

The Royals were still without injured player-manager Jack Herbert and leading goalscorer Kaiden Goldspink but had Lewis Flower back in defence giving a ‘man of the match’ performance in keeping out one of the league’s top goalscorers in Matthew Blake.

Both teams had an early chance before Ben George's shot hit the crossbar, then Alex Blowers saved well after a close range shot from Teon Leggett.

On 24 minutes play was held up for a few minutes after ‘Royals’ players Flower and Conroy clashed heads at a corner which saw Holt shoot over.

Both Flower and Creamer denied Matt Blake after he had been sent clear, Ben George then fired over and at the other end George Barber did well to clear off his own goal line.

On 50 minutes Conroy put a good chance just wide, then Barber's corner hit the crossbar and was tipped over. From the resulting corner the keeper had to make another good save.

On 57 minutes Blake had a good shot saved by Blowers, but the best chance of the game on 80 minutes went to the home team's Anton Clarke who headed wide.

In the closing minutes a good Creamer tackle kept out Blake, then Flower made two fine headed clearances in a fine team performance from a well set up ‘Royals’ team.

This coming Saturday K&P's first team do not have a match.

Kirkley & Pakefield: A.Blowers, M.Holt (D.Munro 72mins), H.Creamer, K.Hutchings, K.Underdown, L.Flower, B.George (T.Harmer 72mins), M.Lopez, C.Russell (C.Swan 77mins), D.Conroy, G.Barber. Unused subs: A.Meeken, J.Smith.

The ‘Reserves’ who also had a goalless draw at Sprowston, continue to top their league division one table although now joined by Bungay who have played two games more.

This coming Saturday they are away at premier division Mundford in the Mummery Cup 2nd Round with a 1.30pm ko.

Next Tuesday, November 1 the ‘Reserves’ travel to play fourth placed Norwich United U21s in the league at Plantation Park, 7.30pm.

The ‘Under23s’ were 5-1 winners last Saturday on the 3G Arena against Beccles Caxton Reserves with Harry Burgess scoring four and Finley Dale the other.

This Saturday they too are without a match. They have a Suffolk County Junior Cup match against Saxmundham Sports FC at home on the 3G Arena on Saturday, November 19 with an earlier 1.30pm ko.

Next week sees the K&PFC U18s at Walmer Road playing Diss Town, with the AFC Royals playing on the Tuesday night at the Wellesley against Great Yarmouth, 7.45pm ko.