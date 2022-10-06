Royals defeated by table topping Harleston

KIRKLEY & PAKEFIELD 0 HARLESTON TOWN 2

Last Saturday saw Kirkley & Pakefield FC hosting Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division leaders Harleston Town at Walmer Road.

The Royals made three changes to the side that lost in midweek. With player/manager Jack Herbert injured a reshuffle of the defence saw Tom Harmer replace Daniel Munro, previously unavailable Miguel Lopez and McCauley Holt came in for Keenan Hutchings and Jack Herbert.

Harleston promoted to the premier division this season have made a big impact in the top division with Danny Crow as manager and an influx of new players.

The visitors had much of the early play and took the lead on 24 minutes when a Robbie Turner strike beat a confused defence and the home keeper.

They continued to push forward and should have probably scored again before the interval with the home team showing very little.

An early second half move on 48 minutes saw Harleston push the ball forward for former Royals favourite Nathan (Gangles) Stone to outpace defender Kieren Underdown and fire an unstoppable shot past the keeper to double the away lead.

The Royals very seldom attacked the Harleston goal until the closing stages but away keeper Elliott Pride handled well to keep a clean sheet for a good Harleston team.

This defeat sees the Royals remain second bottom on four points from 10 games.

On Saturday K&P's first team are away to another of the current top three teams in Thetford Town at Munford Road, 3pm ko.

Next Tuesday, October 11 the Royals have a rare midweek home match when they welcome Fakenham Town to Walmer Road, 7.45pm.

K&P: A.Blowers, T.Harmer (D.Munro 86mins), A.Meekin, J.Barbor (J.Hutchinson 86mins), K.Underdown, L.Flower, B.George, M.Lopez, C.Russell, K.Goldspink, M.Holt (D.Conroy 65mins).

BRANDON TOWN 2 KIRKLEY & PAKEFIELD RES. 3

In contrast to the first team, K&P Reserves remain unbeaten this season and as a result of last Saturday’s 3-2 win away at Brandon Town now top the Anglian Combination Division 1 table with games in hand at this early stage.

For the Royals young Harvey Chapman scored twice - the second a late winner - with Connor Swan also on the scoresheet.

The Reserves do not have a match this coming weekend.

The K&PFC U23s lost 4-2 away to Loddon United Reserves last Saturday. This Saturday they play Spexhall H & H FC on the Lauren Lou 3G Arena at Walmer Road, 2pm ko.

Tonight (October 6) in the Thurlow Nunn U18s Youth League, the local club derby sees AFC Royals U18s entertain K&PFC U18 at Walmer Road, 7.45pm.

Next week the AFC Royals play at Walmer Road against Bungay Town, while the K&PFC U18s are away at Beccles Town. Both matches are on Thursday, October 13, 7.45pm.