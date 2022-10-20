Royals held after close contest with Walsham Le Willows

WALSHAM LE WILLOWS 1 KIRKLEY & PAKEFIELD 1

After their high scoring home midweek win, Kirkley & Pakefield FC travelled to play Walsham Le Willows last Saturday hoping to pick up more league points.

The ‘Royals’ were forced into three changes with two defenders out, Lewis Flower serving a one match suspension, Alex Meeken unavailable and leading goalscorer Kaiden Goldspink out injured, with Harry Creamer, Daniel Munro and Danny Conroy coming in.

In the opening minutes Barber headed just wide from a corner, then at the other end Blowers twice gathered well.

The home keeper then somehow saved well on the line and twice kept Cameron Russell shots out.

Blowers was again brought into action pushing over well from a free-kick. On 36 minutes Blowers made another good save, punching the ball out but the unmarked Scott Chaplin hammered back in from 20 yards to give Walsham Le Willows the lead.

A few minutes later full back Munro made a fine run from defence, but his final shot went just wide.

The second half was barely three minutes old when the Royals were awarded a penalty after McCauley Holt was brought down running into the area, Miguel Lopez scored from the spot with ease to level the scores.

A good move following a free-kick on 63 minutes saw Holt miss a glorious chance to put the Royals ahead when he shot over the bar from close in.

This coming Saturday Kirkley & Pakefield's first team are away at Ipswich Wanderers, 3pm.

K&P: A.Blowers, M.Holt (T.Harmer 78mins), D.Munro, J.Barbor, K.Underdown, H.Creamer, B.George, M.Lopez, C.Russell, D.Conroy (C.Swan 73mins), G.Barber.

The table topping Reserves had a good 3-1 home win against the then second in the table Wells Town.

The Royals Reserves goals came from Harvey Chapman, Grady Croft and sub Leo Spooner. This Saturday they are also away in the league to Sprowston, 2pm.

The Under 23s - 4-0 winners last Saturday against Carlton Colville Town Reserves - this week play at home on the 3G Arena against Beccles Caxton Reserves, 2pm ko.

Next week Thursday, October 27 K&P U18s are at Norwich United, with the AFC Royals at Walmer Road the same night against Waveney FC both matches have a 7.45 ko.