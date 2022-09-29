Royals suffer narrow league and cup defeats

FA Vase action between Kirkley & Pakefield and Downham Town at Walmer Road, with the visitors winning 4-3 on penalties. - Credit: Bryan Grint

KIRKLEY & PAKEFIELD 1 DOWNHAM TOWN 1 (3-4 penalties)

After the previous Saturday’s reward of their first win of the season Kirkley & Pakefield FC were in Isuzu FA Vase second qualifying round action at Walmer Road last Saturday entertaining Thurlow Nunn Division 1 North side Downham Town.

The Royals were enforced to make several changes to the previous week due to unavailability and injury, but started brightly.

Some good attacking play saw them take the lead on 12 minutes when a 30-yard strike from Kaiden Goldspink took a deflection, hit the underside of the bar before finishing in the net.

Despite constant pressure they could not increase the lead, with Downham’s best chance on 30 minutes being put over.

On the hour mark Tommy Hunt headed in well for the equaliser, before the Royals surprisingly took off their scorer Goldspink to be replaced by Cameron Russell.

Munro's shot went straight at the keeper in the 70th minute, but with the tie level at 90 minutes it was straight to penalty kicks.

Conroy was first up for the Royals, but the keeper saved well. Russell, Holt and Tillett all scored the next three penalties.

Downham scored their first three penalties before the fourth hit the post. With the scores level at 3-3, Harmer's penalty hit the post before Downham score to progress into the next round.

K&P: A.Blowers, D.Munro (T.Harmer 85mins), A.Meekin, J.Barbor, K.Underdown, L.Flower, B.George, K.Hutchings (L.Tillett 85mins), D.Conroy, K.Goldspink (C.Russell 63mins), M.Holt.

WOODBRIDGE TOWN 2 KIRKLEY & PAKEFIELD 1

K&P made the short journey to play third placed Woodbridge Town in a league match on Tuesday.

Alex Blowers made a good early save in the Royals goal, before Jack Herbert was very unlucky on 28 minutes when his neat flick was kept out by the home keeper.

On 33 minutes Cameron Russell was sent to the sin bin, but while down to 10 men the Royals had Alex Meeken brought down in the area with Kaiden Goldspink putting them ahead from the penalty spot

Just before the interval Goldspink was upended in the area but the referee failed to award another spot kick.

Player/manager Jack Herbert was injured in the 63rd minute to be replaced by Tom Harmer, who was soon unlucky as a brilliant 20 yard shot hit the post.

On 72 minutes Rhys Barber headed a corner home and five minutes later the home team were awarded a suspect penalty from which Luke Mallett converted.

This was a good performance by the Royals who didn’t deserve to lose.

K&P: A.Blowers, D.Munro (J.Hutchinson 83mins), K.Underdown, J.Barbor, J.Herbert (T.Harmer 63mins), L.Flower, B.George, K.Hutchings, C.Russell (C.Swan 83mins), K.Goldspink, A.Meeken.

On Saturday K&P's first team will be at Walmer Road against newcomers Harleston Town who presently top the league table, 3pm kick off.

On Tuesday evening the Reserves progressed into the second round of the Suffolk Senior Cup with an excellent 3-0 win against Benhall St Mary.

They are away at Brandon Town, 2.30pm on Saturday

The K&PFC U23s who beat AFC Oulton 5-0 last Saturday, play away on Saturday at Loddon United Reserves, 2pm.

Next Thursday evening in the Thurlow Nunn U18s Youth League sees the local club derby with AFC Royals U18s entertaining K&PFC U18 at Walmer Road, 7.45pm.