Kirkley and Pakefield FC triumph in 10-goal thriller after narrow defeat

THETFORD TOWN 3 KIRKLEY & PAKEFIELD 2

Last Saturday saw Kirkley & Pakefield travel to Mundford Road to play in form Thetford Town in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division.

The Royals took the lead in the fifth minute after a good ball from Lopez to Goldspink saw the keeper only partially save his header with Goldspink following up to put away the rebound.

After some good defending by the Royals, the referee then very harshly adjudged that Flower had handled on the line and gave him a red card as a hotly disputed penalty was then put away for the equaliser by Dan Gilchrist.

Down to 10 men the Royals were unlucky when Goldspink had an overhead kick well saved before a breakaway by George Diggins saw the home team take the lead in 14 minutes.

Keenan Hutchings had to go off injured to be replaced by Harry Creamer for the Royals before the interval.

A third Thetford goal was scored by Machaya on 47 minutes before the all out attacking 10-men replied on 50 minutes as a brilliant 25-yard shot from Goldspink was well saved by Smith.

Lopez's 25-yard shot was well saved by the keeper, then in the 58th minute Barber made a fine run and found Lopez whose good centre saw Cameron Russell head in well to reduce the arrears.

On 86 minutes Lopez had a good chance but side footed narrowly wide, in the closing minute the home keeper made a finger-tip save from a good Russell effort.

Despite the 10 men K&P produced their best attacking performance of the season but succumbed to an unfortunate 3-2 defeat in an excellent entertaining match.

K&P: A.Blowers, M.Holt (C.Bell 75mins), A.Meeken, K.Hutchings (H.Creamer 34mins), K.Underdown, L.Flower, B.George, M.Lopez, C.Russell, K.Goldspink (C.Swan 75mins), G.Barber.

KIRKLEY & PAKEFIELD 7 FAKENHAM TOWN 3

K&P had a rare midweek league match at Walmer Road on Tuesday evening against Fakenham Town.

A disastrous start to the match saw the Royals 2-0 down after just seven minutes after goals from Guyton and Watts.

They reduced the arrears on 19 minutes after good work and a fine centre by Holt saw Cameron Russell score.

The home team had three other near misses before Goldspink was fouled in the area and Miguel Lopez scored from the spot in the 36th minute.

Three minutes later Holt crossed for Russell to head Kirkley into a 3-2 lead.

A long range shot by Holt then hit the post but on 42 minutes Jerrell Barbor's shot from near the halfway line beat the keeper for an unexpected 4-2 half-time lead.

The second half was barely two minutes old when Russell's header completed his hat-trick.

Action from Kirkley & Pakefield's 7-3 win over Fakenham Town at Walmer Road. - Credit: Bryan Grint

On 67minutes Fakenham were awarded a penalty for a foul by keeper Blowers who was booked, Robinson scored from the spot.

The ‘Royals’ kept pressing with Lewis Flower forcing the ball over the line on 85 minutes before sub Connor Swan completed the scoring on 89 minutes for a resounding 7-3 win in a ten goal thriller.

K&P: A.Blowers, M.Holt (D.Munro 84mins), A.Meeken, J.Barbor (K.Hutchings 84mins), K.Underdown, L.Flower, B.George, M.Lopez, C.Russell, K.Goldspink (C.Swan 42mins), G.Barber (C.Bell 55mins).

This coming Saturday K&P's first team are away at Walsham Le Willows, 3pm ko.

The table topping Reserves are at home on Walmer Road to current second placed Wells Town, 2.30pm ko.

The Under 23s were 5-1 winners last Saturday, and they play Carlton Colville Town Reserves at Corton Village this Saturday, 2pm ko.

Next week the AFC Royals play Gorleston on Tuesday at The Wellesley 7.45 ko. K&PFC U18s play Wroxham at Walmer Road on the Thursday, 7.45pm.