Awards aplenty at return of K&P's annual presentation evening

All smiles for Kirkley and Pakefield FC's first team player of the year award winners, 2021/22. - Credit: Mick Howes

After an absence of two years amid the continuing coronavirus crisis, Kirkley & Pakefield FC's annual adult presentation evening returned.

Held at the Ivy Country House Hotel last Friday evening, the event was very well attended.

It began with the introduction of club chairman Paul Underdown, who welcomed club president, Waveney MP Peter Aldous, along with committee members, players, sponsors and guests who made the evening another huge success.

He highlighted the excellent work of first team player/manager Jack Herbert during his first full season in charge.

He then thanked all managers and committee members for their contributions.

The ‘Player of the Season’ awards were then presented by the respective managers.

Gary Williams' AFC Royals U18 team finished runners up in their first season in the Thurlow Nunn U18 Youth League Eastern Division.

Awards went to Players Player - Jack Atkinson, Managers Player – Kian Peak, Most Improved Player – Jacob Landles.

The K&PFC U18 team, after a slow start, improved to finish in seventh place with assistant managers Steve Oliver and Simon Hirst making the awards to Players Player – Kieron Wing, Managers Player – Max Taylor, Most Improved Player – Ollie Ellis.

The K&PFC U23 team finished in fifth place in the L&DL Division 1 and won the John Moore Shield with Nathan Lay picking up the man of the match trophy.

Liam Bryant presented the awards to Players Player – Matthew Cruikshank, Managers Player – Maxwell Wright, Most Improved Player – Elliott Rodwell.

New Reserves team joint managers Simon Cushion and Joel Haverson oversaw an eighth place finish, with awards presented to Players Player – Jack Hutchinson, Managers Player – Liam Bruce, Biggest Impact Player – Sam Gowing.

David Doddington presented the BFS Trophy for outstanding services to both K&P and the Community Social Club to Louise Underdown.

Mr Aldous then presented the Jimmy Armes Shield to Keith Bultitude for his services within the football club and for helping with all teams.

The Gary French Memorial Cup was presented by his son Owen to club chairman Paul Underdown on behalf of all players for his services to the club.

Club director Robert Jenkerson presented the Jack Dale Memorial ‘Clubman of the Year’ Cup to Graham Bunning for his various services throughout the year, especially setting up and managing the important Covid programme at the club over the past three seasons.

The highly respected Supporters Player of the Year award went to leading goalscorer Kyle Haylock who was presented with his award by Robert Jenkerson.

First team player/manager Jack Herbert together with his assistants Matt Lay and James Hutchinson then took to stage.

Herbert thanked all at the club for supporting him - both players of all teams and the committee - to make one respected and successful club.

He congratulated all on their achievements and awards on the night and throughout the season with the first team finishing in a respectable eighth place after only losing three league games since the start of December following a slow start to the season due to long term injuries to some key players.

The team also beat two leagues higher Felixstowe away 4-0 in the quarter-final of the Suffolk Premier Cup only to narrowly lose out to higher league opposition Needham Market in the semi finals.

He thanked his management team with special thanks to Matt Lay, who was standing down after several years in various positions at the club, wishing him all the best for the future.

Lewis Hammond was also retiring from football after many years at the club - both in youth and adult football - and he was presented with a framed club No 4 shirt.

The first team player awards were then handed out to Players Player – Kyle Haylock, Managers Player – Miguel Lopez, Managers Young Player – Daniel Munro, Most Impact Player – Harry Creamer, with a final special award for player consistency in the past 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons to Ben George.

A reminder to all interested persons - the adult section of K&P FC will be holding their Annual General Meeting in the clubhouse on Sunday, June 19 at 10am.

All welcome, with new volunteering committee members welcomed.