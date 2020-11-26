Club puts safety and well-being first as facility is 'closed to all'

Published: 5:09 PM November 26, 2020

Officials at Kirkley and Pakefield FC have confirmed that the club will not be returning to football this year.

The K&P Royals’ Walmer Road facility is to remain closed to all until Monday, January 4.

The club has taken the decision amid the continuing coronavirus crisis to ensure everyone remains “safe and well” as they don’t want to put “people at risk of catching Covid” or having to isolate ahead of Christmas.

Putting the safety and well-being of hundreds of its members – players, parents, spectators, club officials and all involved at K&P – first, it comes following three recent cases within the club and after the adult section had recently come out of a period of isolation.

It means that the K&P first team has now withdrawn from the Buildbase UK FA Vase, with fellow Thurlow Nunn League side Gorleston receiving a bye into the third round.

Featuring adult teams in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division, Anglian Combination, The Lowestoft and District League sponsored by Team Lauren Lou Fundraising, and scores of youth sides in the East Point Sports Norfolk and Suffolk Youth League, K&P is now “completely shutting down” all matches at home and away for “all teams across the club".

A club statement said: “As a club, our priority has and always will be to make sure that everyone at KPFC is safe and well.

“Therefore, we have made the decision to remain closed until Monday, January 4 2021.

“The whole site will be closed for all - clubhouse and football; this includes internal and external users.

“This decision was definitely not taken lightly and we are absolutely gutted we won't be able to see all you Royals again until the New Year, but we feel this decision is the right one - everyone remaining safe and well to be able to enjoy your Christmas as much as possible to avoid becoming ill or having to self isolate during the Christmas period.

“We’re extremely sorry that this is the situation we find ourselves in, but enjoy your Christmas and have a very Happy New Year.

“We look forward to seeing you all again very soon for more football memories to be made.”

A decision on what this means for K&P’s Thurlow Nunn fixtures scheduled for December are due to be discussed at a forthcoming league meeting.