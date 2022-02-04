East Coast derby delight as K&P shine under the floodlights

Celebrations as Kirkley and Pakefield FC players unite after a goal is scored versus Gorleston at Walmer Road. - Credit: Mick Howes

Kirkley and Pakefield 2, Gorleston 0

Friday night football certainly suited Kirkley & Pakefield FC with a remarkable evening’s entertainment at Walmer Road as they faced the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division League leaders Gorleston FC in the East Coast derby.

Witnessed by a good vociferous attendance of 330, the Royals completed a league double over the Greens in a top class performance.

The first real attempt was from the home team’s George Barber on 25 minutes but his shot from just outside the area was blocked by Jake Jessop.

On 32 minutes a long range effort from Ben George was well pushed away by Jessop, before Barber was denied again on 42 minutes by Jessop.

The Greens first effort of the half saw Connor Ingram’s free kick go wide just on half time. Two minutes after the break the Royals went 1-0 up when Miguel Lopez hammered the ball into the net from just inside the area.

Goalmouth action in Kirkley and Pakefield FC's victory over Gorleston at Walmer Road. - Credit: Mick Howes

Lopez’s header was then collected by Jessop, but on 58 minutes Ingram was nudged in the back by Harry Creamer and the referee pointed to the spot.

Ingram took the penalty but Royals keeper Alex Blowers made a fine save low down to his right.

Barber, Haylock and Holt went close for the home side before George Barber increased the lead with a fine strike past the keeper on 79 minutes.

Just before the final whistle the disappointing Greens finally had a shot on target but Munro cleared off the line.

This was a well earned and deserved win for K&P which they now need to build on with some tough games coming up.

K&P: A.Blowers, D.Munro, A.Meeken, B.George, J.Herbert, H.Creamer, K.Haylock, M.Lopez, C.Swan (C.Russell 88mins), M.Holt (O.Limburn 79mins), G. Barber. Unused subs: C.Bell, L.Hammond, J.Smith.

This Saturday K&P’s first team have another home match at Walmer Road with new visitors in promoted Lakenheath FC who currently are just above the Royals in mid-table position, 3pm ko.

Last Saturday the Reserves match was called off, this weekend they are again idle with no match scheduled.

The K&PFC U23s are at home on the 3G Arena to Kessingland FC, 2pm ko, this after a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Norton Athletic Reserves last Saturday.