Local derby set to kick off K&P's pre season friendlies

Colin Smith

Published: 1:24 PM July 7, 2022
Kirkley and Pakefield FC's headquarters at Walmer Road, Lowestoft.

Kirkley and Pakefield FC's headquarters at Walmer Road, Lowestoft.

Kirkley & Pakefield FC's first team remain under the leadership of player/manager Jack Herbert for the forthcoming 2022/23 season.

He will once again have James Hutchinson as his joint assistant manager who will be joined by recently retired long-serving player Lewis Hammond, who has been appointed to the management team to replace Matt Lay who stood down at the end of last season.

K&P's pre-season matches commence this Saturday, July 9 at Crown Meadow against Lowestoft Town, 3pm kick off.

They then have four home matches at Walmer Road, starting on Saturday, July 16 against Waveney with a noon kick off.

On Tuesday, July 19 Beccles Town are the opponents (7.45pm), then on July 23 K&P entertain Caister (3pm).

Completing the pre-season first team games on Tuesday, July 26, Halesworth Town are the visitors (7.45pm).

All home matches will have reduced admission prices of adults £3, concessions £1 with under 16 free.

The Thurlow Nunn Premier Division League season commences on Saturday, July 30 with league fixtures released in mid-July.

The Emirates FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round matches will be played on Saturday, August 6.

