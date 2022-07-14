Royals aim for home comforts as pre season plans are stepped up

The pre-season friendly match between Lowestoft Town FC and Kirkley & Pakefield FC. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Kirkley & Pakefield FC's first team squad started the first of their pre-season matches last Saturday with a visit to the Crown Meadow for a local derby against Lowestoft Town.

On a glorious afternoon that was too hot for football, both teams used a large squad of players.

The first half saw both teams field their more likely first team players with the home team taking the lead after half an hour with a well struck shot from the edge of the area.

The second period saw numerous player changes from both teams with Lowestoft increasing their lead early in the half.

This 2-0 scoreline was to remain the final result, with the match producing a decent workout for both sets of players in very hot, testing conditions.

The Royals continue their pre-season matches at Walmer Road this Saturday, July 16 against Waveney with a noon kick off.

Then on the following Tuesday, July 19 Beccles Town are the opponents for a 7.45pm kick off.

K&P continue their home pre season matches on Saturday, July 23 when they entertain Caister, 3pm kick off.

Completing the pre-season first team games on Tuesday, July 26, Halesworth Town are the visitors for a 7.45pm kick off.

All home matches will have reduced admission prices of adults £3, concessions £1 with under 16s free.

The Thurlow Nunn Premier Division League season commences on Saturday, July 30 although league fixtures will not be released until mid-July.

With the draws made for the early rounds of the FA Cup and FA Vase, K&P have discovered who they will be playing.

In the Emirates FA Cup extra preliminary round, K&P will be at home to Fakenham Town with the match to be played on Saturday, August 6, 3pm kick off.

The winners of this match will be at home in the preliminary round to either March Town United or Sheringham on Saturday, August 20, 3pm KO.

In the ISUZU FA Vase first qualifying round Kirkley & Pakefield received a bye.

In the second qualifying round they will be at home to either Downham Town or Soham Town on Saturday, September 24, 3pm kick off.