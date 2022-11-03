News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Royals ready to return to action with league and cup contests

Colin Smith

Published: 9:05 AM November 3, 2022
Kirkley and Pakefield FC's headquarters at Walmer Road, Lowestoft.

Kirkley and Pakefield FC's headquarters at Walmer Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

After being without a match last weekend Kirkley & Pakefield FC's first team resume their league fixtures with an away match against Mildenhall Town on Saturday, 3pm kick off.

Next Tuesday evening sees them back in action at Walmer Road in a Thurlow Nunn League Cup third round match against Division 1 North side Needham Market U23s with a 7.45pm kick off.

K&P Reserves were in Anglian Combination Mummery Cup action last Saturday at Premier Division Mundford and gained an excellent 1-0 win thanks to a first half goal by Josh Williams.

This sees them progress into the quarter finals, having already beaten Caister of the Premier Division 5-2 in the previous round.

On Tuesday evening they were due to travel to Plantation Park, Blofield to play Norwich United U21s in the league but unfortunately the match was postponed.

This Saturday K&P Reserves are back at Walmer Road entertaining Thetford Rovers in the league, 2pm kick off.

The ‘K&PFC U23s’ were also idle last week and return to action in a L&DL Division 1 match this Saturday against AFC Waveney FC on the 3G Arena, 2pm kick off.

In the Thurlow Nunn U18s East Division League the K&PFC U18s play at Diss Town next Thursday (November 10).

And after their 4-0 win against Waveney last week put them back to top of the table, the same evening K&P AFC Royals are in Suffolk FA midweek U18s County Cup second round action at Walmer Road where a good match should be in store against Leiston of the T/N Central Division, 7.45pm kick off.

