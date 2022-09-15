K&P Royals still winless after last gasp midweek defeat

NORWICH UNITED 2 KIRKLEY & PAKEFIELD 1

As with all other football in line with the Football Association from the Premier League through to grassroots, Kirkley & Pakefield FC cancelled all football throughout the club last weekend as a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The first team returned to action on Tuesday evening at Plantation Park, Blofield when they travelled to play Norwich United in a Thurlow Nunn Premier Division League match.

After the opening half hour that saw no team gain the ascendency, a couple of chances for the Royals saw efforts go over the bar.

Away keeper Blowers then made a bad kick out that led to the home team creating a chance which was brilliantly saved by the keeper, but from the rebound a Norwich United player fired over from inside the six yard box.

On 52 minutes a good ball from Conroy found Lopez, but his shot was deflected wide for a corner.

Six minutes later Norwich United sub Jonny Miller - who had had only been on the field a few minutes - was shown the red card for diving into a foul.

From the free kick Miguel Lopez was brought down in the area, and he got up to score the resultant penalty to put the Royals 1-0 ahead.

But in the 65th minute, following two bad defensive blunders, the 10-men Planters drew level with a fine finish from sub Michael Campbell.

Then with three minutes left Alby Matthews fired in a fine unstoppable free kick from the edge of the area past keeper Blowers to give Norwich United victory and leave the Royals still winless.

K&P: A.Blowers, B.George, H.Creamer J.Barbor, J.Herbert, L.Flower, K.Hutchings (A.Meeken 70mins), M.Lopez, D.Conroy (K.Goldspink 70mins), C.Swan (C.Russell 75mins), G.Barber. Unused subs: D.Munro, M.Holt.

KIRKLEY & PAKEFIELD RESERVES 5 CAISTER 2

Without a match on Saturday, the ‘Reserves’ were in Anglian Combination Mummery Cup 1st Round action last Tuesday week evening at home to Premier Division Caister.

In an excellent match the Royals took an early lead through Kaiden Goldspink then in common with other matches poor defending gave Caister two goals.

But they fought back with two quick goals from Louis Tillett and Goldspink’s second - his seventh in four games - for a 3-2 lead at half time.

Early in the second half Ryan Howes scored a fourth for the Royals, in the last 15 minutes Louis Tillett scored his second with a fine shot to put the home team 5-2 ahead and into the next round with a fine win over premier opposition.

With a number of good performances Grady Croft stood out with his work rate, speed and skill and but for the keeper nearly scored a fine sixth in the closing minutes.

In the next round the Reserves have an away match at Munford on Saturday, October 29, 2pm ko.

K&P Reserves: L.Bruce, R.Humphries, T.Harmer, J.Hutchinson, J.Coleman, K.Underdown, R.Howes, B.Theaker, K.Goldspink, G.Croft, L.Tillett. Subs K.Baldwin, H.Chapman, J.Landles.

This coming Saturday the Reserves are at Walmer Road when entertaining Fakenham Town Reserves in a Division 1 league match, 2.30 ko.

The first team will be on their travels as they play Whitton United away.

The U23s will commence their fixtures in L&DFL Div 1 on Saturday, with a home match on the Lauren Lou 3G Arena with Mutford & Wrentham FC Reserves, 2pm ko.

In midweek the AFC Royals U18s are at Wroxham on Thursday, September 22, and on the same evening K&PFC U18s play Waveney U18s at Walmer Road, 7.45pm.