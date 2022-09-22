Comfortable win for Royals as Goldspink hits brace for K&P

A minute silence is observed last Saturday, September 17, prior to the K&P Reserves match versus Fakenham Town Reserves at Walmer Road. - Credit: Bryan Grint

WHITTON UNITED 0 KIRKLEY & PAKEFIELD 2

After an improved midweek performance, Kirkley & Pakefield FC carried this form on to Whitton United last Saturday as they comfortably recorded their first win of the season at the eighth attempt.

Manager Jack Herbert brought in striker Kaiden Goldspink - who had already hit seven goals in four Reserve games - to lead the line up front for this Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division clash.

And the move paid off as he hit both goals in a 2-0 win.

Both goals came in the first half from headers following assists from Conroy and Holt.

The Royals even had the luxury of a second half penalty being saved by keeper Alex Blowers.

This win hopefully bodes well for this Saturday’s home Isuzu FA Vase 2nd Qualifying Round match against Downham Town who play in Thurlow Nunn League Division 1 North.

The match is at Walmer Road, 3pm kick off.

If the scores are level at 90 minutes the match goes straight to penalties.

The match is being sponsored by Paul Atkins of The Oddfellows Arms PH & Restaurant.

Next Tuesday, September 27 the Royals travel the short distance to play high flying Woodbridge Town, 7.45pm ko.

K&P: A.Blowers, B.George, A.Meekin, J.Barbor, J.Herbert, L.Flower, M.Holt, M.Lopez, K.Goldspink, D.Conroy, G.Barber. Subs: K.Hutchings, D.Munro, C.Swan, C.Russell.

KIRKLEY & PAKEFIELD RES 3 FAKENHAM TOWN RES 1

The Reserves, at home to Fakenham Town Reserves last Saturday, continued their good early season form with a fine 3-1 win following goals from Harvey Chapman (2) and Riley Humphries.

This keeps them in second place in the league table with a game in hand.

Their away match against Thorpe St Andrews on Saturday has been called off due to council pitches being suspended in Norwich.

The Royals Reserves do however have a rearranged Suffolk Senior Cup tie at Walmer Road on next Tuesday, September 27 when they play Benhall St Mary, 7.45pm ko.

Next Thursday evening (September 29) sees the K&P U18 at Walmer Road against Great Yarmouth, the AFC Royals U18 are away to Norwich United - both matches have a 7.45pm ko.