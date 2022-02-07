Royals and Lakenheath share the points at Walmer Road

KIRKLEY & PAKEFIELD 0 LAKENHEATH 0

Last Saturday afternoon’s Thurlow Nunn Premier Division League encounter at Walmer Road between Kirkley & Pakefield and Lakenheath was spoilt by the strong wind.

The first half lacked any chances with play mostly in midfield.

The second half saw a bright opening from the home team with Connor Swan scuffing a good chance on 48 minutes.

Six minutes later Swan produced a splendid shot from 25 yards that looked a goal all the way only for away keeper Charlie Beckwith to brilliantly tip the ball over the bar.

On 64 minutes a good 20-yard effort from Kyle Haylock bounced off the keepers chest but no one was able to take advantage of the rebound.

Kirkley & Pakefield 0 Lakenheath 0 - Credit: Bryan Grint

Herbert and Barber both had good attempts saved, before a double substitution in the 83rd minute when an injury forced player-manager Jack Herbert to be replaced by Lewis Hammond and Danny Conroy came on for Macauley Holt.

With the returning Jordan Smith in goal having a very quiet afternoon in the closing minute he saved well from a rare Lakenheath effort at goal, to keep the game goalless.

K&P: J.Smith, D.Munro, A.Meeken, B.George, J.Herbert (L.Hammond 83mins), H.Creamer, K.Haylock, M.Lopez, C.Swan, M.Holt (D.Conroy 83mins), G.Barber. Unused subs: C.Bell, C.Russell, L.Bruce.

This Saturday Kirkley & Pakefield FC's first team have one of their longest league journeys travelling to play Ely City, 3pm ko.

Next Tuesday (February 15) they are at Walmer Road against Long Melford FC in the second round of the Turners Hyundai Suffolk County FA Premier Cup, 7.45pm ko.

On Saturday the ‘Reserves’ have a home league match at Walmer Road when the visitors are Sprowston, 2.30pm ko.

The K&PFC U23s after beating Kessingland FC 3-1 last weekend are away on Saturday to Bungay Town ‘A’ 2pm ko.

Last Thursday evening saw an entertaining match at Walmer Road when the K&PFC U18s beat Norwich United 6-4, on the Tuesday evening the AFC Royals won 5-0 at Bungay.

This Thursday sees AFC Royals and the K&PFC U18s in the local ‘club derby’ 7.45pm.

The Thurlow Nunn U18s Youth League next week sees the league leaders Wroxham visiting Walmer Road to play K&P U18s on Thursday, February 17 7.45 ko. On the same night AFC Royals are away at Beccles Town.