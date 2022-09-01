Royals pick up first point of campaign before midweek defeat

ELY CITY 1 KIRKLEY & PAKEFIELD 1

Kirkley & Pakefield FC picked up their first point of the season after a 1-1 draw in the league.

Ely took the lead on the stroke of half time, and after the interval the Royals put early pressure on the home goal to no avail.

Ely then had Jack Chandler shown a red card for diving after he'd previously been booked.

On the hour mark from a Royals corner a good header from Connor Swan made it 1-1.

Despite a good second half performance as they battered the home goal a second goal proved elusive as the Royals had to be satisfied with a point.

K&P: A.Blowers, B.George, A.Meeken, K.Hutchings, J.Herbert, H.Creamer, M.Holt (H.Chapman 35mins), M.Lopez, C.Swan, C.Russell, G.Barber. Unused subs: D.Munro, B.Haylock.

KIRKLEY & PAKEFIELD 0 MULBARTON WANDERERS 3

Mulbarton Wanderers were the visitors to Walmer Road for K&P's first evening match of the season in midweek.

With both teams winless in the league the Royals had one enforced change from the starting line-up at Ely, with keeper Alex Blowers unavailable young Maxwell Wright stepped in between the posts.

The away team eventually took the lead on 32 minutes with Ben Thompson scoring a goal that was hotly disputed for offside.

The Royals came more into the match after a double substitution on the hour mark but still failed to hit the target and level the scores.

Mulbarton increased their lead on 75 minutes after a brilliant run and strike from substitute Amon Kutsirayi.

A penalty from Eloit Altay in the 85th minute sealed the win.

The Royals best chance of the game was in the very last minute when a combined move by sub Harvey Chapman and Daniel Conroy saw the latter's effort brilliantly saved by Tom Wright in the Mulbarton goal.

A fixture change sees K&P at home again on Saturday when their opposition will be Walsham Le Willows, 3pm ko.

After their good start to the season with two away wins, the Reserves drew 2-2 at home to Wymondham Town 2-2 last Saturday. After gifting the visitors a 2-0 lead Kaiden Goldspink score twice, bringing his goal tally to five in three games.

They don't have a match on Saturday, but have a midweek game on Tuesday, September 6 when entertaining Premier League Caister in the Mummery Cup, 7.30pm ko.

Next Thursday evening sees the start of the Thurlow Nunn U18s Youth League with K&PFC U18 at Walmer Road against Bungay Town.

The AFC Royals U18 are away to Diss Town, both 7.45pm kick offs.