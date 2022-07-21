News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Double header wins for Royals ahead of tough Leiston test

Colin Smith

Published: 7:39 AM July 21, 2022
Pre season friendly action between Kirkley & Pakefield and Beccles Town

Once again in scorching conditions last Saturday at Walmer Road, Kirkley & Pakefield FC played a double header against local rivals Waveney FC with noon kick offs.

The first team squads played on the main pitch with K&P running out 4-1 winners, as the second XIs played on the 3G Arena with the home team once again taking the honours with a 3-1 win.

Both matches were described as very useful workouts in trying conditions.

Thanks go to Waveney FC for producing two competitive squads with a friendly after match atmosphere.

On Tuesday evening the ‘Royals’ played in a double header against near neighbours Beccles Town.

Pre season friendly action between Kirkley & Pakefield and Beccles Town.

With the first team squads playing on the main pitch, they produced a workmanlike performance with a convincing 7-0 win,

On the 3G Arena the ‘Reserve’ squads saw the home team come out 4-0 victors.

The ‘Royals’ continue their pre-season matches this Saturday with a change to the scheduled game as they should have entertained Caister, but they called off.

The first team squad now travel for an attractive away match against Leiston with a 1.30pm kick off.

Completing the pre-season first team games on Tuesday, July 26, Halesworth Town are the visitors to Walmer Road for a 7.45pm kick off.

Admission prices of adults £3, concessions £1 with under 16 free.

The Thurlow Nunn Premier Division League season commences on Saturday, July 30 with Kirkley & Pakefield FC now knowing that they start with a home match against Thetford Town, 3pm kick off.

The Emirates FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round sees Kirkley & Pakefield FC at home the following week to Fakenham Town with the match to be played on Saturday, August 6, 3pm.

The winners of this match will be at home in the Preliminary Round to either March Town United or Sheringham on Saturday, August 20, 3pm.

Kirkley and Pakefield FC Fixtures 2022/23

SAT.    30 JULY    LEAGUE    (H)    THETFORD TOWN    3.00
SAT.     6 AUGUST    FA CUP EX PRELIM ROUND    (H)    FAKENHAM TOWN    3.00
SAT.   13 AUGUST    LEAGUE    (A)    Lakenheath    3.00
SAT.   20 AUGUST    FA CUP PRE ROUND (if through)    (H)    MARCH TOWN or SHERINGHAM    3.00
SAT    27 AUGUST    LEAGUE - FA VASE 1st Q/R- BYE    (A)    Ely City    3.00
TUE.   30 AUGUST    LEAGUE    (H)    MULBARTON WANDERERS    7.45
SAT.     3 SEPTEMBER    LEAGUE or FA CUP 1st Q/R    (A)    Ipswich Wanderers    3.00
SAT.   10 SEPTEMBER    LEAGUE    (H)    HAVERHILL ROVERS    3.00
TUE.   13 SEPTEMBER    LEAGUE    (A)    Norwich United    7.45
SAT.   17 SEPTEMBER    LEAGUE or FA CUP 2nd Q/R    (A)    Whitton United    3.00
SAT.   24 SEPTEMBER    FA VASE 2nd Q/R    (H)    DOWNHAM TOWN or SOHAM TOWN    3.00
TUE.   27 SEPTEMBER    LEAGUE    (A)    Woodbridge Town    7.45
SAT.     1 OCTOBER    LEAGUE or FA CUP 3rd Q/R    (H)    HARLESTON TOWN    3.00
SAT.     8 OCTOBER    LEAGUE    (A)    Thetford Town    3.00
TUE.   11 OCTOBER    LEAGUE    (H)    FAKENHAM TOWN    7.45
SAT.   15 OCTOBER    LEAGUE or FA CUP 4th Q/R    (A)    Walsham Le Willows    3.00
SAT.   22 OCTOBER    LEAGUE or FA VASE 1st ROUND    (H)    HADLEIGH UNITED    3.00
SAT.   29 OCTOBER    LEAGUE            
SAT.     5 NOVEMBER    LEAGUE     (A)    Mildenhall Town    3.00
SAT.   12 NOVEMBER    LEAGUE or FA VASE 2nd ROUND    (H)    IPSWICH WANDERERS    3.00
SAT.   19 NOVEMBER    LEAGUE    (A)    Long Melford    3.00
SAT.   26 NOVEMBER    LEAGUE    (H)    ELY CITY    3.00
SAT.    3 DECEMBER    LEAGUE or FA VASE 3rd ROUND    (A)    Haverhill Rovers    3.00
SAT.  10 DECEMBER    LEAGUE            
SAT.  17 DECEMBER    LEAGUE    (H)    NEWMARKET TOWN    3.00
SAT.  24 DECEMBER    LEAGUE        NO MATCHES    
MON. 26 DECEMBER B/HOL    LEAGUE    (H)    NORWICH UNITED    11.00
SAT.  31 DECEMBER    LEAGUE         NO MATCHES    
MON. 2 JANUARY 2023 B/H    LEAGUE    (A)    Mulbarton Wanderers    3.00
SAT    7 JANUARY    LEAGUE    (H)    SOHAM TOWN RANGERS    3.00
SAT. 14 JANUARY    LEAGUE    (A)    Harleston Town    3.00
SAT. 21 JANUARY    LEAGUE    (H)    SHERINGHAM    3.00
SAT. 28 JANUARY    LEAGUE     (A)    Brantham Athletic    3.00
SAT.   4 FEBRUARY    LEAGUE    (H)    LONG MELFORD    3.00
SAT. 11 FEBRUARY    LEAGUE    (H)    WOODBRIDGE TOWN    3.00
SAT. 18 FEBRUARY    LEAGUE    (A)    Hadleigh United    3.00
SAT. 25 FEBRUARY    LEAGUE     (H) WHITTON UNITED    WHITTON UNITED    3.00
SAT.   4 MARCH    LEAGUE    (A)    Soham Town Rangers    3.00
SAT. 11 MARCH    LEAGUE    (H)     LAKENHEATH    3.00
SAT. 18 MARCH    LEAGUE    (A)     Sheringham    3.00
SAT. 25 MARCH    LEAGUE    (H)     BRANTHAM ATHLETIC    3.00
SAT.   1 APRIL    LEAGUE            
SAT.   8 APRIL    LEAGUE    (H)     WALSHAM LE WILLOWS    3.00
MON.10 APRIL  B/HOL    LEAGUE    (A)    Fakenham Town    3.00
SAT.  15 APRIL    LEAGUE    (A)     Newmarket Town    3.00
SAT.  22 APRIL    LEAGUE    (H)    MILDENHALL TOWN    3.00

