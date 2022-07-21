Double header wins for Royals ahead of tough Leiston test

Once again in scorching conditions last Saturday at Walmer Road, Kirkley & Pakefield FC played a double header against local rivals Waveney FC with noon kick offs.

The first team squads played on the main pitch with K&P running out 4-1 winners, as the second XIs played on the 3G Arena with the home team once again taking the honours with a 3-1 win.

Both matches were described as very useful workouts in trying conditions.

Thanks go to Waveney FC for producing two competitive squads with a friendly after match atmosphere.

On Tuesday evening the ‘Royals’ played in a double header against near neighbours Beccles Town.

Pre season friendly action between Kirkley & Pakefield and Beccles Town. - Credit: Bryan Grint

With the first team squads playing on the main pitch, they produced a workmanlike performance with a convincing 7-0 win,

On the 3G Arena the ‘Reserve’ squads saw the home team come out 4-0 victors.

The ‘Royals’ continue their pre-season matches this Saturday with a change to the scheduled game as they should have entertained Caister, but they called off.

The first team squad now travel for an attractive away match against Leiston with a 1.30pm kick off.

Completing the pre-season first team games on Tuesday, July 26, Halesworth Town are the visitors to Walmer Road for a 7.45pm kick off.

Admission prices of adults £3, concessions £1 with under 16 free.

The Thurlow Nunn Premier Division League season commences on Saturday, July 30 with Kirkley & Pakefield FC now knowing that they start with a home match against Thetford Town, 3pm kick off.

The Emirates FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round sees Kirkley & Pakefield FC at home the following week to Fakenham Town with the match to be played on Saturday, August 6, 3pm.

The winners of this match will be at home in the Preliminary Round to either March Town United or Sheringham on Saturday, August 20, 3pm.

Kirkley and Pakefield FC Fixtures 2022/23

SAT. 30 JULY LEAGUE (H) THETFORD TOWN 3.00

SAT. 6 AUGUST FA CUP EX PRELIM ROUND (H) FAKENHAM TOWN 3.00

SAT. 13 AUGUST LEAGUE (A) Lakenheath 3.00

SAT. 20 AUGUST FA CUP PRE ROUND (if through) (H) MARCH TOWN or SHERINGHAM 3.00

SAT 27 AUGUST LEAGUE - FA VASE 1st Q/R- BYE (A) Ely City 3.00

TUE. 30 AUGUST LEAGUE (H) MULBARTON WANDERERS 7.45

SAT. 3 SEPTEMBER LEAGUE or FA CUP 1st Q/R (A) Ipswich Wanderers 3.00

SAT. 10 SEPTEMBER LEAGUE (H) HAVERHILL ROVERS 3.00

TUE. 13 SEPTEMBER LEAGUE (A) Norwich United 7.45

SAT. 17 SEPTEMBER LEAGUE or FA CUP 2nd Q/R (A) Whitton United 3.00

SAT. 24 SEPTEMBER FA VASE 2nd Q/R (H) DOWNHAM TOWN or SOHAM TOWN 3.00

TUE. 27 SEPTEMBER LEAGUE (A) Woodbridge Town 7.45

SAT. 1 OCTOBER LEAGUE or FA CUP 3rd Q/R (H) HARLESTON TOWN 3.00

SAT. 8 OCTOBER LEAGUE (A) Thetford Town 3.00

TUE. 11 OCTOBER LEAGUE (H) FAKENHAM TOWN 7.45

SAT. 15 OCTOBER LEAGUE or FA CUP 4th Q/R (A) Walsham Le Willows 3.00

SAT. 22 OCTOBER LEAGUE or FA VASE 1st ROUND (H) HADLEIGH UNITED 3.00

SAT. 29 OCTOBER LEAGUE

SAT. 5 NOVEMBER LEAGUE (A) Mildenhall Town 3.00

SAT. 12 NOVEMBER LEAGUE or FA VASE 2nd ROUND (H) IPSWICH WANDERERS 3.00

SAT. 19 NOVEMBER LEAGUE (A) Long Melford 3.00

SAT. 26 NOVEMBER LEAGUE (H) ELY CITY 3.00

SAT. 3 DECEMBER LEAGUE or FA VASE 3rd ROUND (A) Haverhill Rovers 3.00

SAT. 10 DECEMBER LEAGUE

SAT. 17 DECEMBER LEAGUE (H) NEWMARKET TOWN 3.00

SAT. 24 DECEMBER LEAGUE NO MATCHES

MON. 26 DECEMBER B/HOL LEAGUE (H) NORWICH UNITED 11.00

SAT. 31 DECEMBER LEAGUE NO MATCHES

MON. 2 JANUARY 2023 B/H LEAGUE (A) Mulbarton Wanderers 3.00

SAT 7 JANUARY LEAGUE (H) SOHAM TOWN RANGERS 3.00

SAT. 14 JANUARY LEAGUE (A) Harleston Town 3.00

SAT. 21 JANUARY LEAGUE (H) SHERINGHAM 3.00

SAT. 28 JANUARY LEAGUE (A) Brantham Athletic 3.00

SAT. 4 FEBRUARY LEAGUE (H) LONG MELFORD 3.00

SAT. 11 FEBRUARY LEAGUE (H) WOODBRIDGE TOWN 3.00

SAT. 18 FEBRUARY LEAGUE (A) Hadleigh United 3.00

SAT. 25 FEBRUARY LEAGUE (H) WHITTON UNITED WHITTON UNITED 3.00

SAT. 4 MARCH LEAGUE (A) Soham Town Rangers 3.00

SAT. 11 MARCH LEAGUE (H) LAKENHEATH 3.00

SAT. 18 MARCH LEAGUE (A) Sheringham 3.00

SAT. 25 MARCH LEAGUE (H) BRANTHAM ATHLETIC 3.00

SAT. 1 APRIL LEAGUE

SAT. 8 APRIL LEAGUE (H) WALSHAM LE WILLOWS 3.00

MON.10 APRIL B/HOL LEAGUE (A) Fakenham Town 3.00

SAT. 15 APRIL LEAGUE (A) Newmarket Town 3.00

SAT. 22 APRIL LEAGUE (H) MILDENHALL TOWN 3.00